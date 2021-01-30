Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is moving her office further away from the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), after Greene’s staff verbally harassed her and attacked her on social media. Bush made the announcement via Twitter, where she wrote, “A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety.”

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety. I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

In an official statement, Bush said that she ran into a maskless Greene and her team walking through the Capitol, and urged them to put on masks. This comes just weeks after multiple democratic reps tested positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in place with maskless republicans who refused to abide by the House rules.

Bush continued, “Taylor Greene and her staff responded by berating me, with one staffer yelling, ‘Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.’ Previously, Taylor Greene lashed out at me on Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to falsely accuse me of leading a mob that called for the ‘the rape, murder, and burning of the home’ of the McCloskey family in St. Louis – thus naming me as a target to her hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers.”

She added, “In the context of Taylor Greene’s repeated endorsements of executing Democratic politicians before taking office, Taylor Greene’s renewed, repeated antagonization of the movement for Black lives in the last month directed towards me personally is cause for serious concern.”

Bush discussed the altercation with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, where she said, “What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress is conspiring against me and my team. Our focus is St. Louis.”

I didn't move my office out of fear. I moved my office because I’m here to do a job for the people of St. Louis. What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress is conspiring against me and my team. Our focus is St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/E5UWLr24qV — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 30, 2021

Bush has since sponsored House Resolution 25, which asks the Committee on Ethics to investigate House members who aided and abetted the Capitol riots. In addition, fellow Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D- Calif.) has introduced a resolution calling for Taylor Greene’s expulsion.

In addition to her altercation with Bush, Taylor Greene has made news as a QAnon following conspiracy theorist who believes that the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were “false flags” and that California wildfires were caused by a “Jewish space laser”. This gun-loving bigot has no business being in congress, and every day she remains in office is a travesty.

When the Capitol riots broke out, the first images captured by new organizations resembled a tailgate gone wrong. But those images, like the QAnon shaman and other costumed insurrectionists, distracted from the very real and violent threat of the mob. People still don’t realize just how close we came to the mass assassination of lawmakers.

We’ve all dealt with toxic workplace culture, but few of us have had our lives threatened by our co-workers. Yet democratic lawmakers are experiencing exactly that, as they are forced to show up to work every day with the same republican colleagues who aided and abetted the violent Capitol riots on January 6. And these republicans, like Taylor Greene and Boebert, are armed.

In light of all this, I can’t help but think of the assassination of San Francisco Supervisor and gay icon Harvey Milk and San Francisco Mayor George Moscone. Both men were gunned down not by a hateful mob, but by former Supervisor and co-worker Dan White. All the fences and metal detectors are useless if the threat is just an office away. Congress needs to boost security for Bush, Pelosi, and members of the squad who have been targeted by Taylor Greene and her acolytes.

Taylor Greene is a clear and present danger and must be expelled immediately.

