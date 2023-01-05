Nic Cage and Nicholas Hoult Are in a Toxic Relationship in the Perfect Trailer for ‘Renfield’

Sometimes, a movie just gives you a little bit of information and you’re ready to go, no matter what. That’s what happened for many of us when we started to hear about Renfield. Based on Dracula’s familiar of the same name, the movie has already given us some iconic production photos of Cage walking to set. While we didn’t know much else, those pics were good enough to get our interest piqued. But now, we’ve had our first taste of Renfield and we want more!

The first trailer for the Chris McKay movie dropped and it’s just as chaotic as you might think. I mean, Nic Cage is Dracula. What did you think this movie was going to be? But the trailer gives us a better understanding of what this movie is, and we get to see Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield in action.

So let’s talk about the film and that wild new trailer!

What exactly is Renfield?

In the world of Dracula, Renfield is described as Dracula’s familiar—a human who does Dracula’s bidding. But because he loves Renfield, Dracula gives him the power to become immortal when he eats bugs. In the movie, this looks a little different than what was described in the Bram Stoker novel. Also, they are seemingly having relationship problems?

Renfield is described as follows:

“In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.”

What a cast!

Cage and Hoult alone are big names, but the rest of the cast is also stacked! Joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage is Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez. There are also comedy geniuses in it like Brandon Scott Jones (The Other Two), and with each new look at this movie, I get more excited for the chaotic energy Cage is bringing as Dracula.

And the trailer does a great job of giving us enough of a tease to be excited!

The Renfield trailer is a toxic delight

What I knew about this movie was what most people knew—that Hoult was playing Renfield and Cage was Dracula, and that’s about it. So color me surprised when the movie is seemingly about Renfield trying to escape the toxic relationship he’s in with Dracula. The two have been together for centuries, and while Renfield was granted powers and immortality, it’s also resulted in him having to be Dracula’s right hand for all these years.

And making us wait for the reveal of Cage as Dracula is … perfection.

So when can we see Renfield?

Renfield is heading to theaters on April 14, 2023. And what a way to kick off spring! This movie is going to be so good for the chaotic force that is Nic Cage alone and I can’t wait!

