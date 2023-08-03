Remembering, Honoring, and Mourning Angus Cloud

On July 31, 2023, actor Angus Cloud passed away at just 25 years of age. His death followed the recent loss of his father, with whom he was incredibly close. Speaking with TMZ, his family made the following statement:

It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.

Born in Oakland, California, Cloud was the older brother to twin sisters, and reportedly very close to his family. He attended the Oakland School for the Arts alongside his future co-star Zendaya before eventually moving to Brooklyn, New York. It was there that a 21-year-old Cloud was scouted for his role as Fezco in HBO’s Euphoria.

And while I’ve never been much of a fan of the show, Cloud’s performance as Fez has always struck me as incredibly magnetic, especially for someone who never studied acting or planned to go into the business. Cloud’s immense talents were seemingly entirely natural, easily running the gamut from sweetly sensitive to intense and heavy.

Following Euphoria‘s breakout success, Cloud was cast in roles that both played on his typecasting and allowed him to experiment, respectively including North Hollywood and The Line. By all appearances, it was clear that Cloud was just getting started in his life, and excited about the future, no matter where it would take him.

Cloud said as much in an interview with Vanity Fair:

“I’m in rooms with people that have been acting their whole life, and I’m like, ‘Why am I here?’ I got impostor-type shit.” But the more he talks about his insecurities, the less crushing they become. “I didn’t spend my whole life trying to be an actor, so I’m not finna be devastated if I didn’t do a good job on some shit where I have no idea what the fuck I’m doing,” he says. Now he’s laughing: “It’s not like I fucked my whole life up. Y’all hired me!” Cloud is keenly aware that he’s got his entire future in front of him. “It’s the best job I ever had,” he says about acting, “but there’s plenty of other stuff I could see myself doing.” Like what? “Buy a boat. Find an island. Post up in a tent. See what happens next.”

That Cloud was so young and had so much to look forward to makes this especially painful to swallow. I am also 25, so hearing of Cloud’s passing made me feel immediately numb. I couldn’t stop thinking about how unfair it was, that there was still so much he wanted to do, and he still had so much time to do it. This can be a strange time, when you’re constantly reminded of your youth and the possibilities, while also juggling the seemingly never-ending stack of responsibilities you suddenly have to grapple with. I can only imagine how that must have felt for someone who had fame and opportunity thrust upon him so suddenly.

Cloud was more than his acting persona—much more. He was a quiet, thoughtful, and absolutely hilarious young man who apparently could light up any room he entered. He was an Oakland kid, through and through, and reminded me of many friends and classmates I’ve known throughout my life. Though acting was a new venture for Cloud, he always worked hard and put his entire heart into every character he played, and it was immeasurably reflected in his performances. There’s a reason he was so beloved, and why we’ll continue to mourn him.

Rest in peace, Angus Cloud Hickey. We wish his family peace and privacy as well.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage)

