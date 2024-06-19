ReVeluvs, Our Girls Are Back!

Red Velvet’s last musical release was their third Korean studio album, “Chill Kill,” which was released on November 13, 2023. Fans of the girl group patiently waited for over seven months in a Red Velvet drought before it was announced on June 10, 2024, that the girl group would be coming back!

Here’s everything we know about Red Velvet’s upcoming mini-album, “Cosmic”!

When will Red Velvet release ‘Cosmic’?

Red Velvet will be releasing their EP “Cosmic” on June 24, 2024. This album will be released to celebrate the girl group’s tenth anniversary!

According to SM Entertainment, “Cosmic” will feature a completely new style of summer music. The company also hinted that the release of the album will also herald a new string of events to celebrate Red Velvet’s tenth anniversary!

The physical album will come in nine versions. Fans can pick from two photo book versions, two poster versions, and five individual SMini versions.

SM Entertainment draws flak for using AI to promote ‘Cosmic’

To hype fans up for the release of “Cosmic,” SM Entertainment has been releasing teasers of the members. However, fans were quick to notice the use of AI in several teasers.

Specifically, AI can be seen in Red Velvet’s “Mysterious Hotel” and “Midnight Sun” teasers. Many pointed out that the company utilized AI-generated backgrounds which featured several inconsistencies, such as misspelled words and the body parts of people in the background disappearing. The company was called out for hurting the group’s artistic integrity.

I've been holding this in but this shit is infuriating.



Using ai for a group that runs on creativity like Red Velvet is the biggest spit in the face sm can give.



And if you think 'it doesnt matter as long as we get music/ stop with the negativity' you have rocks for brains — Pizza Boy ? (@PzzBoy) June 17, 2024

However, this is not the first time SM Entertainment has utilized AI for their artists’ work. Previously, RIIZE released an AI-generated visualizer for “Impossible.” They also used AI in aespa’s music video for “Supernova.” It is unknown whether SM Entertainment will stop using generative AI following the backlash.

