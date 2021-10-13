Twitter has become a sea of red flags recently, all alerting users of a wide range of things. From men to avoid or moments to worry about up through fictional characters and pop culture, the trend goes all over the place. Just with a lot of red flag emojis following along behind it. It’s easy, it’s fun, and you can tell a lot about a person based on their red flags are and who seems to get mad about them all.

The trend was originally started on Black Twitter to share red flags in dating. And like many Twitter trends, it morphed and took over all aspects of Twitter without anyone really knowing where it started but the dating tweets did spawn into many sharing hilarious stories of dating to sharing things that people say in daily like that should throw up some flags.

The set up is simple: You put the quote first, sharing something you know is a red flag or something that should be a red flag, and then you just post a series of the red flag emojis after it. Simply enough right? Well, as a warning, it is simple enough that brand accounts took to it and honestly seeing the You Netflix Twitter account sharing one was funny.

“I hate Leos” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) October 12, 2021

“I wolf you.” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 12, 2021

“i’m a cusp” 🚩🚩🚩🚩 — milk 🪴 (@milkstrology) October 12, 2021

“You… like The Smiths? Holy shit.” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) October 13, 2021

“I don’t sit through the mid-credits or post-credits at a Marvel movie” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Nerdist (@nerdist) October 12, 2021

“People should sympathize with John Walker”

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Spooky-Swarz 🎃 (@spiderswarz) October 12, 2021

“I did my own research.” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/h2bR7r4gV0 — Kwame Opam (@kwameopam) October 12, 2021

“I’m not on Twitter” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Twitter (@Twitter) October 12, 2021

ok but to be fair, also, “I’m on Twitter” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 12, 2021

What are some of the red flag memes that you saw and loved? Let us know your favorites in the comments below!

(image: Andy Wright on Flickr, Netflix)

