‘…Recreate an imperial presidency’: A Watergate reporter reveals Trump’s true intentions for his second term

Watergate reporter Bob Woodward alleges that Donald Trump’s true intentions for his second term are to create “an imperial presidency” and attain complete control.

It’s a theory that has likely crossed the minds of many as the nation watches Trump pick some of the most unqualified and controversial cabinet members in American history. His picks across the board have stirred dismay. He selected a Fox News personality, Pete Hegseth, as his Secretary of Defense. He also raised red flags when he chose Tulsi Gabbard, a woman with no intelligence background who is accused of being a “Russian asset,” as his Director of National Intelligence. To top it off, he nominated vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as Secretary of Health and Human Services and alleged sex trafficker Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. Several of his picks, like Gaetz, were so terrible that some Republicans condemned them. There’s much skepticism over whether the Senate will even confirm nominees like Hegseth, Gaetz, and Gabbard, given their controversies and/or shocking lack of qualifications.

Unfortunately, there are already fears that Trump may try to circumvent the Senate to get his nominees instated. Meanwhile, one journalist has a disturbing theory for why Trump is so determined to appoint the least-qualified candidates for major roles.

Bob Woodward shares his thoughts on Trump’s cabinet picks

Woodward is a legendary investigative journalist who, along with Carl Bernstein, played a major role in uncovering the Watergate scandal through original reporting. The award-winning journalist has also spent time with Trump, conducted interviews with him, and written multiple books about the former president through in-depth research and hundreds of hours of interviews. Now, he has offered a frightening analysis of Trump’s latest actions.

While speaking to MSNBC, Woodward shared his interpretation of Trump’s cabinet picks. He believes it’s all a power play. He explained, “Having written three books on Trump, spent hours with him, the goal is to give him all the say, all the power.” Woodward delved into Trump’s perplexing decision to choose Fox News‘ Hegseth for Secretary of Defense. He pointed out that the job requires someone “who knows the military and has had also management experience.” While Hegseth served in the military, he has no management experience, which is precisely why Woodward believes he was picked. Woodward explained:

Now, you have to ask yourself, why wouldn’t Trump want somebody who at least has some experience? He’s trying to re-create the imperial presidency. He is trying to say, ‘Ah. I can do whatever I want. It’s up to me alone.’

Woodward believes Trump intentionally picks inexperienced individuals because he doesn’t want to “share” the power. It can’t be denied that it’s exceedingly difficult to explain Trump’s decisions. Woodward equated it to someone seeing “the check engine light has just gone off” in their vehicle and pulling into “the wrong store” instead of going to a service station. He concluded, “Makes no sense, and it is a form of giving his middle finger to the American people.”

It’s no secret that Trump was frequently at odds with his former staff. Some of the most vocal Trump critics today are the very people who once served on his administration. Reports have arisen that his cabinet members openly went against his orders because they were illegal or extremely dangerous. If Woodward’s theory is correct, it means Trump has learned from his last administration and specifically picked people who don’t have enough experience to challenge or reason with him. Not only would his cabinet picks give him power, but they could mean he’s essentially gambling on America’s safety and future in his bid for power.

