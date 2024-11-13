‘Undoubtedly the least qualified nominee’: Trump’s Secretary of Defense pick is getting dragged by the internet

Most of Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have caused dismay, but his Secretary of Defense pick may take the cake for the least qualified nominee yet.

Trump raised eyebrows when he selected Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host, as his Secretary of Defense. In the role, Hegseth will head the Department of Defense, putting him at the helm of the most powerful military in the world. Considering that he’s best known as a Fox News personality who has had two extramarital affairs with female colleagues, many are rightfully questioning what qualifications he could have for the role. To be fair, Hegseth has a college education and a military career. However, many Americans have these things, and it doesn’t mean they’re all qualified to lead America’s armed forces.

During his military career, Hegseth joined the Minnesota Army National Guard and attained the rank of major. For his service, he was awarded two Bronze Stars. His military career is impressive but not extraordinary, especially compared to the current Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. When appointed as Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense, Austin boasted a 41-year military career during which he attained the rank of a four-star general, earned a Silver Star, and was awarded five Defense Distinguished Medals. He also served as Army Vice Chief of Staff and United States Central Command before he was appointed Secretary of Defense. Hegseth and Austin’s qualifications and experience aren’t even remotely comparable, leading to questions of why Hegseth is succeeding him in the role.

Trump’s staff appointments, from Elon Musk’s ridiculous Department of Government Efficiency role to puppy killer Kristi Noem’s appointment as Secretary of Homeland Security, have stirred dismay and ridicule online. However, Hegseth has topped them all as the most unbelievable appointment. On social media, countless users have slammed his appointment, citing his clear lack of qualifications and resurfacing some of his most shocking moments as a Fox News host.

The way MAGA falls for all the buzzwords… veteran, bronze star



As if those two things matter in being a competent secretary of defense



He appoints people as if he's casting for a tv show — vivianplee (@vivianplee) November 13, 2024

Captain Bonespurs picks the least qualified person to be Secretary of Defense.

A FOX News host who is a combat veteran?

No more qualified military brass were available?

And we thought the world laughed when Russia showed Melania's assets!

WTAF? — Marybeth Skocik (@Dirtydem57) November 13, 2024

Didn’t Pete advocate for war criminals to get pardons?. — ✌️?‍♂️???? (@fxshea62) November 13, 2024

Soon to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth complained on Fox that veterans who use the benefits they've earned are dependent on the government and lack "personal integrity".



This is what every Vet who wore their MAGA hats to the VA hospital voted for.



pic.twitter.com/H1bfbCLPUi — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 13, 2024

BREAKING: Newly unearthed footage shows Fox News host and Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hyping up Trump’s infamous rally the morning of January 6, 2021. Totally unfit for office. Retweet so all Americans see this.

pic.twitter.com/vlM5rgr2mp — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) November 13, 2024

here’s pete hegseth, fox news host and trump’s pick for secretary of defense, nearly killing a drummer with an axe on live TV pic.twitter.com/b1RHmVz6vZ https://t.co/qkpekjqnIQ — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 13, 2024

Paul Rieckhoff stated that he personally knew Hegseth and classified him as a “media, culture, and political warrior for MAGA.” While he suspected Trump would hand him some sort of role for his loyalty, he never imagined it would be Secretary of Defense. He warned, “Hegseth is undoubtedly the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history. And the most overtly political.” Rieckhoff also shared the horrified reactions to Hegseth’s appointment from leaders and veterans in the defense community.

I first met Hegseth when he started running Vets for Freedom around 2007.



He is a highly effective and ferocious media, culture and political warrior for MAGA. And beyond loyal to and trusted by Trump.



I figured Trump would pick probably pick him for Chief of Staff or Press… https://t.co/4hnJCHXQg6 — Paul Rieckhoff???? (@PaulRieckhoff) November 13, 2024

Some initial reactions that are pouring in to me from leaders across the veterans and defense community: pic.twitter.com/Lh0SRi9BBm — Paul Rieckhoff???? (@PaulRieckhoff) November 13, 2024

Many social media users have also raised legitimate concerns over Hegseth’s opposition to women serving in combat and desire to discriminate against military members based on perceived “wokeness.” Not only that, but many have called his appointment to the role a clear indicator of white privilege, which is quite ironic considering Trump and conservatives have frequently raged over DEI initiatives supposedly leading to the hiring of unqualified individuals.

Oh well…white men wanted Trump. Now…they get a Fox News host as secretary of defense.



Kinda makes you yearn for a competent SecOfDef found through a diversity, equity, and inclusion program that got the best candidate by opening up the pool.



Enjoy the next 4 years! — Lawrence Ross: An Ice Cold Alpha Man (@alpha1906) November 13, 2024

Pentagon, WH, Capitol Hill experience. No senior policy positions in government, military or private sector. He might be the least qualified in history. — patek svendsen (@SvendsenPa81248) November 13, 2024

Pete Hegseth is not remotely qualified to be Secretary of Defense.



The SecDef makes life-and-death decisions daily that impact our 2 million troops around the globe.



This is not an entry-level job for a TV commentator.



The Senate should do its job and deny this nomination. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) November 13, 2024

MAJOR BREAKING: In a jaw-dropping, downright disqualifying clip, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, outright said America “should not have women in combat roles.”



Spread this far and wide—every American deserves to see just how dangerous Trump’s choices are. pic.twitter.com/PTpZiRaFEW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 13, 2024

Lloyd Austin is a four-star general with over 40 years of military experience. Pete Hegseth is a part-time Fox host. But DEI has ruined America… pic.twitter.com/A9tCQZVHYD — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 13, 2024

Pete Hegseth is the epitome of white privilege. A weekend anchor on Fox and Friends, a Major in the National Guard will be the head of the most powerful military in the history of the world. The military is suppose to be apolitical. Pete Hegseth is purely political. Together with… — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 13, 2024

Hegseth is unqualified and overly political, making him a dangerous selection for Secretary of Defense. While some are holding on to hope that the Senate will block this appointment, Trump has already begun trying to circumvent Senate confirmations for his appointments.

