‘Undoubtedly the least qualified nominee’: Trump’s Secretary of Defense pick is getting dragged by the internet

Most of Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have caused dismay, but his Secretary of Defense pick may take the cake for the least qualified nominee yet.
Trump raised eyebrows when he selected Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host, as his Secretary of Defense. In the role, Hegseth will head the Department of Defense, putting him at the helm of the most powerful military in the world. Considering that he’s best known as a Fox News personality who has had two extramarital affairs with female colleagues, many are rightfully questioning what qualifications he could have for the role. To be fair, Hegseth has a college education and a military career. However, many Americans have these things, and it doesn’t mean they’re all qualified to lead America’s armed forces.
During his military career, Hegseth joined the Minnesota Army National Guard and attained the rank of major. For his service, he was awarded two Bronze Stars. His military career is impressive but not extraordinary, especially compared to the current Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. When appointed as Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense, Austin boasted a 41-year military career during which he attained the rank of a four-star general, earned a Silver Star, and was awarded five Defense Distinguished Medals. He also served as Army Vice Chief of Staff and United States Central Command before he was appointed Secretary of Defense. Hegseth and Austin’s qualifications and experience aren’t even remotely comparable, leading to questions of why Hegseth is succeeding him in the role.
The internet drags Pete Hegseth
Trump’s staff appointments, from Elon Musk’s ridiculous Department of Government Efficiency role to puppy killer Kristi Noem’s appointment as Secretary of Homeland Security, have stirred dismay and ridicule online. However, Hegseth has topped them all as the most unbelievable appointment. On social media, countless users have slammed his appointment, citing his clear lack of qualifications and resurfacing some of his most shocking moments as a Fox News host.
Paul Rieckhoff stated that he personally knew Hegseth and classified him as a “media, culture, and political warrior for MAGA.” While he suspected Trump would hand him some sort of role for his loyalty, he never imagined it would be Secretary of Defense. He warned, “Hegseth is undoubtedly the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history. And the most overtly political.” Rieckhoff also shared the horrified reactions to Hegseth’s appointment from leaders and veterans in the defense community.
Many social media users have also raised legitimate concerns over Hegseth’s opposition to women serving in combat and desire to discriminate against military members based on perceived “wokeness.” Not only that, but many have called his appointment to the role a clear indicator of white privilege, which is quite ironic considering Trump and conservatives have frequently raged over DEI initiatives supposedly leading to the hiring of unqualified individuals.
Hegseth is unqualified and overly political, making him a dangerous selection for Secretary of Defense. While some are holding on to hope that the Senate will block this appointment, Trump has already begun trying to circumvent Senate confirmations for his appointments.
Published: Nov 13, 2024 03:53 pm