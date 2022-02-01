Jennie Nguyen Fired for Racism, so … What About the OTHER Real Housewives?

We’ve seen that Bravo is willing to take the necessary steps to get rid of women using their platforms to promote hateful and harmful ideals when it came to Jennie Nguyen. The new star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was let go from the show when posts surfaced that had anti-Black sentiments, as well as the star admitting in a confessional that she threw objects at her husband to the point where it broke his ribs. But Nguyen is far from the only Housewife who has shown their racist hand to the public, yet she’s the only one who seems to have faced any consequences.

Apparently, if you’re a white woman, you can have your racism stay unchecked on the network. Because there is no reason that Nguyen was kicked off the show before someone like Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York or her co-star Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, who wore blackface on the show (despite the Countess claiming that’s not what she did).

And Singer and de Lesseps are far from the only two who have shown their racist sides and kept their jobs. So why did Nguyen get kicked out but not Singer and de Lesseps? Nguyen is new. She just joined Salt Lake City this year and is a controversial addition in general from how she has fought with the other Housewives up to her racist posts on her old Facebook page.

But pair that with what we know of Singer and de Lesseps, who have been a part of the world of The Real Housewives since the beginning, and it’s hard to explain why they continue to go unchecked except rich white women getting away with things that no one should.

The problem with Ramona

At this point, Ramona Singer is not a fun addition to the show, and keeping her on The Real Housewives of New York right now just shows that Bravo firing Nguyen wasn’t exactly a principled stance on racism. Ramona? They’ll let her stay because she’s been there, which is to say that they don’t care that Singer is even more racist and harmful on the show.

In the last season alone, we watched as Ramona Singer was consistently racist towards Eboni K. Williams, and she even went on other Real Housewives programs and was racist there. We know she was in Florida, barely took COVID seriously, and has been photographed at Mar-A-Lago, but she still gets top billing in the world of Bravo? If anything, she put the cast in danger for her lack of care about COVID and the world at large.

Nguyen should have been let go, and the fact that Bravo did so quickly and without much pause then begs the question: What’s stopping them from letting go of the racist white women they also employ?

