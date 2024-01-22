All Hail Chicago’s New Rat God
In yet another sign of the (end) times Chicago’s beloved but niche rat hole has shot to viral fame, faced down a threat to its ongoing existence (as a depression in the pavement) and attracted a cult following desperate for something to believe in, even if that something is the outline of a rodent squished into the pavement.
Several decades ago now a cute little city rat, though dissenters claim it was a squirrel, met an unfortunate fate. Getting in the way of some construction workers as they laid pavement in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood the unlucky rodent left behind a perfect rat/squirrel-shaped imprint in the wet concrete. Though their rodent body may be long gone, like the volcanic casts of Pompeii their outline remains, a testament to the ages.
While the rat hole has been a beloved part of the Roscoe Village street for nigh on twenty years it wasn’t until artist and Twitter user @WinslowDumaine stopped by for a visit earlier this month and had to share the adorable little imprint with the world that it took its rightful role on the global stage.
People began making pilgrimages to the rat hole, leaving behind little offerings like coins and pressed flowers. Someone set up a tombstone and memorial to the rat (who, even if he escaped the concrete at the time, will tragically still have long since passed on by now). A couple got engaged there.
You’ll note I didn’t say “even got engaged there”. That’s because I’m saving my “even” for the couple who seem to have held their wedding there.
That’s right, one couple appears to have got married at the site. Can you even do that? Do the municipal laws allow for curbside rat-hole street weddings? Well, they’re doing it anyway!
And of course, the rat hole does not forget its faithful. Dumaine’s original tweet was seen by over five million people, which led to him selling enough of his art to cover three times the value of his monthly rent in just one day. It’s the content creator’s dream and he’s living it.
But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the burgeoning rat cult! Sabotage appeared, or possibly a misguided Ecce Homo-style attempt at restoration, in the form of a white plaster-like substance that had been poured into the hole and left to set overnight. Fear not though, because loyal adherents of their ratlyness came out and carefully removed the plaster abomination, restoring the rat hole to its former glory.
The current state of the rat hole is looking good, with people still dropping by to leave little gifts and pay their respects. While it seems some neighbors are annoyed by the increase in foot traffic (and seriously, be respectful y’all, people live there), the overall atmosphere is one of adoration. Dumaine is even trying to get permission to set up a permanent shrine there (one that won’t be in the way of the residents or leave trash or hazards to wildlife all over the street). Everyone loves their funky little hole, long may he reign.
The rat hole has even made it onto Google Maps.
There are other sidewalk animal imprints out there, but whether or not they too begin to develop their own cult following remains to be seen. But we’re four years into the weirdest decade of quite some time so odds are good.
(featured image: Tashatuvango/Victor Golmer/Scott Olson/Getty Images/TMS)
