All Hail Chicago’s New Rat God

In yet another sign of the (end) times Chicago’s beloved but niche rat hole has shot to viral fame, faced down a threat to its ongoing existence (as a depression in the pavement) and attracted a cult following desperate for something to believe in, even if that something is the outline of a rodent squished into the pavement.

Paid my tithings to the Chicago Rat Hole today pic.twitter.com/QruNsupH1d — Jane Is Obsessed (@JaneIsStressed) January 19, 2024

Several decades ago now a cute little city rat, though dissenters claim it was a squirrel, met an unfortunate fate. Getting in the way of some construction workers as they laid pavement in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood the unlucky rodent left behind a perfect rat/squirrel-shaped imprint in the wet concrete. Though their rodent body may be long gone, like the volcanic casts of Pompeii their outline remains, a testament to the ages.

Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole pic.twitter.com/g4P44nvJ1f — Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 6, 2024

While the rat hole has been a beloved part of the Roscoe Village street for nigh on twenty years it wasn’t until artist and Twitter user @WinslowDumaine stopped by for a visit earlier this month and had to share the adorable little imprint with the world that it took its rightful role on the global stage.

Visited today ?? live each day like it’s your last… pic.twitter.com/Mf7P9IRwEZ — violishh ? vegas avns jan 24-27 ? (@violishh) January 7, 2024

made a holy pilgrimage from the rat hole to the fall out boy tttyg apartment pic.twitter.com/CkgKdwRVvE — angie ?? ginasfs luvr (@ih8petewentz) January 22, 2024

there’s a light on!!! at the rat hole!!! pic.twitter.com/Tf7zcrobkq — madi ? (@fairypsychic) January 21, 2024

People began making pilgrimages to the rat hole, leaving behind little offerings like coins and pressed flowers. Someone set up a tombstone and memorial to the rat (who, even if he escaped the concrete at the time, will tragically still have long since passed on by now). A couple got engaged there.

I went to pay my respects at the Chicago rathole today and discovered that the rat has now been identified. Its name was Chimley. RIP! ???? #chicagorathole #chicago #rat pic.twitter.com/20Z9D7RTwv — J'onn Larod (@the_juandy_city) January 16, 2024

i went to the chicago rat hole and i put a zine in it pic.twitter.com/Ggo5zvU7dH — autumn rain ?socials pinned? (@slitherpunk) January 20, 2024

You’ll note I didn’t say “even got engaged there”. That’s because I’m saving my “even” for the couple who seem to have held their wedding there.

they’re doing a gay wedding at the chicago rat hole pic.twitter.com/jv3D6Q0eZI — north (@north0fnorth) January 20, 2024

That’s right, one couple appears to have got married at the site. Can you even do that? Do the municipal laws allow for curbside rat-hole street weddings? Well, they’re doing it anyway!

And of course, the rat hole does not forget its faithful. Dumaine’s original tweet was seen by over five million people, which led to him selling enough of his art to cover three times the value of his monthly rent in just one day. It’s the content creator’s dream and he’s living it.

But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the burgeoning rat cult! Sabotage appeared, or possibly a misguided Ecce Homo-style attempt at restoration, in the form of a white plaster-like substance that had been poured into the hole and left to set overnight. Fear not though, because loyal adherents of their ratlyness came out and carefully removed the plaster abomination, restoring the rat hole to its former glory.

whoever filled in the rat hole deserves the death penalty pic.twitter.com/8qGpUL7bOW — mr pussy ?? (@_mrpussy) January 21, 2024

The current state of the rat hole is looking good, with people still dropping by to leave little gifts and pay their respects. While it seems some neighbors are annoyed by the increase in foot traffic (and seriously, be respectful y’all, people live there), the overall atmosphere is one of adoration. Dumaine is even trying to get permission to set up a permanent shrine there (one that won’t be in the way of the residents or leave trash or hazards to wildlife all over the street). Everyone loves their funky little hole, long may he reign.

I cannot express the awe and gratitude that I feel for everyone who made this what it is. The scale of this whimsy is truly going to stay with me for the rest of my life.



I'm working with locals to make a more permanent, less obstructive shrine for everyone to enjoy. ??️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EwrM290Cqg — Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 21, 2024

Before I get ahead of myself, my *goal* is to have a permanent, central shrine at the site so that trash isn't left on the ground. That can only happen if locals actually want it and the local gov allows it. Until then, does anyone know to get a folding sandwich board sign? https://t.co/FLyamgtXP3 — Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 22, 2024

The rat hole has even made it onto Google Maps.

Obsessed with the Chicago Rat Hole being listed on Google Maps pic.twitter.com/mICUbHqUhe — Jerusha (@Its_Jerusha) January 22, 2024

There are other sidewalk animal imprints out there, but whether or not they too begin to develop their own cult following remains to be seen. But we’re four years into the weirdest decade of quite some time so odds are good.

When you add this to Chicago squirrel hole — sorry, rat hole (but it was a squirrel) — it's like: Damn, paving sidewalks is violent https://t.co/u3WoUTTGyS — Nina Metz (@Nina_Metz) January 22, 2024

