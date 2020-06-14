Rampgate Is Honestly the Best Birthday Present We Can Give Donald Trump

There is something wrong with Donald Trump. Besides, you know, the obvious malignant narcissism, the racism, the ignorance, the lack of attention span, the cruelty, the sexism, etc. We could go on. But during his graduation speech at West Point this weekend, the President needed two hands to drink from a glass of water, and seemed to struggle to walk down a ramp.

Many are wondering if Trump is suffering from some sort of cognitive decline or dementia. He slurs his words, he rambles, and his thoughts aren’t connected to one another. And then there was that mysterious rush visit to Walter Reed last year, which the White House claimed was “phase one” of Trump’s physical. You know, how we all get our physicals in multiple phases?

But even if there was something physically wrong with Trump, you know he would never admit it. His arrogance and obsession with appearance would never allow him to admit any sort of physical frailty or medical issue. Trump is a man of extremes: he can’t just be healthy, he has to be “the healthiest man” ever. He can’t be smart, he has to be a “genius.” His macho ethos would never permit him to be vulnerable in any way.

So it’s fitting that on today, his 74th birthday, social media is flooded with questions about his physical performance. #Rampgate is trending, as is #TrumpIsNotWell and #TrumpWearsAdultDiapers.

It’s exactly the kind of viral humiliation that Trump can’t bear, which is what makes it all the more delicious. Trump was so ruffled by the comments that he felt the need to justify his descent on the ramp with a tweet:

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

The thing is, he could have ignored it. He could have just left it alone to wash away in the daily Twitter cycle. But his ego wouldn’t let it. Many took to social media to call out Trump and to wonder what exactly is wrong with our horrible POTUS:

The ramp? The ramp… that’s an urgent domestic policy matter… let’s go with that.#rampgate https://t.co/kAqPRTR3Qr — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 14, 2020

Get yourself a president who can drink water, walk down a ramp, AND not escape from the American people in a bunker. #RampGate — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) June 14, 2020

The thing about @realDonaldTrump's #RampGate tweet is that he didn't have to tweet it. He could have just ignored the whole thing. But now he's drawn more attention to it, and since he lies about everything, we have all the more reason to believe something is very wrong. — *you're (@RKJ65) June 14, 2020

Donald Trump's mortal enemies are ramps, umbrellas, and cognitive thought. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) June 14, 2020

Trump has some condition eroding his physical control over his body and his cognitive abilities. He can’t explain that away by falsely characterizing the ramp or ignoring his inability to drink glass without using a second hand. #RampGate #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/HUpb9WPoCB — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 14, 2020

3. That was not "running" You're a frail, scaredy little bunker baby who is afraid of steps, ramps, and glasses of water. SAD! #RampGate pic.twitter.com/968r8O97E7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 14, 2020

Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

And because there’s a Trump tweet for every possible situation:

The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2014

So Happy Birthday Donald Trump! Hope you enjoy your charred steak and cake while cowering in the White House bunker. You deserve it.

