#Rampgate Is Honestly the Best Birthday Present We Can Give Donald Trump

The internet is dunking on our feeble, frightened POTUS.

By Chelsea SteinerJun 14th, 2020, 12:34 pm

Donald Trump gestures and makes a weird face during a press briefing.

There is something wrong with Donald Trump. Besides, you know, the obvious malignant narcissism, the racism, the ignorance, the lack of attention span, the cruelty, the sexism, etc. We could go on. But during his graduation speech at West Point this weekend, the President needed two hands to drink from a glass of water, and seemed to struggle to walk down a ramp.

Many are wondering if Trump is suffering from some sort of cognitive decline or dementia. He slurs his words, he rambles, and his thoughts aren’t connected to one another. And then there was that mysterious rush visit to Walter Reed last year, which the White House claimed was “phase one” of Trump’s physical. You know, how we all get our physicals in multiple phases?

But even if there was something physically wrong with Trump, you know he would never admit it. His arrogance and obsession with appearance would never allow him to admit any sort of physical frailty or medical issue. Trump is a man of extremes: he can’t just be healthy, he has to be “the healthiest man” ever. He can’t be smart, he has to be a “genius.” His macho ethos would never permit him to be vulnerable in any way.

So it’s fitting that on today, his 74th birthday, social media is flooded with questions about his physical performance. #Rampgate is trending, as is #TrumpIsNotWell and #TrumpWearsAdultDiapers.

It’s exactly the kind of viral humiliation that Trump can’t bear, which is what makes it all the more delicious. Trump was so ruffled by the comments that he felt the need to justify his descent on the ramp with a tweet:

The thing is, he could have ignored it. He could have just left it alone to wash away in the daily Twitter cycle. But his ego wouldn’t let it. Many took to social media to call out Trump and to wonder what exactly is wrong with our horrible POTUS:

And because there’s a Trump tweet for every possible situation:

So Happy Birthday Donald Trump! Hope you enjoy your charred steak and cake while cowering in the White House bunker. You deserve it.

(image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.