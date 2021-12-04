Things We Saw Today: HBO Max’s ‘Raised by Wolves’ Returns for a Second Season

With countless new series premiering nearly every day, it’s hardly a surprise that plenty of good shows fall through the cracks. One such show is HBO Max’s cerebral science fiction saga Raised by Wolves. Created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners), the series follows the story of two androids restarting humanity on a new planet after religious divides and wars have ruined Earth. The androids, Father (Abubakar Salim) and Mother (Amanda Collin), raise a new generation of children to be atheists, but trouble comes in the form of a group of religious humans looking to colonize their planet.

The first two episodes of season one were directed by executive producer Ridley Scott, who imbues the series with imagery reminiscent of Prometheus and the Blade Runner. The series similarly tackles humanity within artificial intelligence, as well as larger themes of faith, purpose, and adaptability. While the first season of the series started off slow, Wolves picks up steam and makes for a compelling watch.

Now, Raised by Wolves returns with a second season, which we get a glimpse of in the first new trailer. There’s plenty of biblical imagery, futuristic weaponry, and compelling performances in the trailer. And the series’ greatest asset continues to be Amanda Collin, who plays the android Mother with steely reserve and conviction.

If you’re looking for a creepy new sci-fi series to escape into, Raised by Wolves is a strong bet. And you’ve got time to binge the first season before season 2 drops next year.

Raised by Wolves season 2 begins streaming on February 3, 2022 on HBO Max.

(image: HBO Max)

Jessica Henwick on choosing between the MCU and The Matrix. (via io9)

An audio drama of Batman: the Animated Series is in the works! (via THR)

Animation writers are rallying for equal pay. (via IGN)

its that time of the year again, don’t forget to hang your missile toads pic.twitter.com/qcwI2nn9bS — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 1, 2021 Here’s a first look at Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel. (via Collider)

Here’s 5 comics to read if you love Disney+’s Hawkeye. (via /Film)

Sheep with bionic eyes?!? (via Syfy Wire) IM IN TEARS WHAT IS THISSS pic.twitter.com/khv8mEcdIN — shan (@dernswift) December 4, 2021

Hope you’re having a swell Saturday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]