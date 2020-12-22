Everybody Go Home. Rahul Kohli Won the 2020 Social Media Games.

If you don’t follow Rahul Kohli on social media, I have one question for you: What are you doing? The star of The Haunting of Bly Manor has made 2020 a lot more bearable by simply not giving a flying f**k on social media. From geeking out about Star Wars to posting thirst traps or just telling transphobes to f**k off, Rahul Kohli is someone we should all, at least, want to be friends with.

Like, he just has a fun account to follow.

my bussy is ready pic.twitter.com/13TGpVcfC1 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 20, 2020

And if you want to follow just Star Wars accounts, then you should also follow Rahul Kohli because he’s a huge fan of the series. The fact that he has the darksaber both delights me and hurts my soul. Because I want it. Can someone send me it?

The speed at which I preordered the Darksaber 😂. @PedroPascal1, Mandalore will be yours – and Kenobi, this Sith pretender Dooku, and all our enemies will fall! pic.twitter.com/ge8CNrvjpj — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 21, 2020

(Also I will fight Rahul Kohli over Hayden Christensen.)

HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN IS BACK AS VADER IN OBI WAN KENOBI IM SO FUCKING HAPPY RIGHT NOW. WE WON. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. IM DONE WITH TWITTER. THIS IS MY LAST TWEET. IM CRYING. BYE pic.twitter.com/zFBqQCiIZ0 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 10, 2020

In a real “celebrities, they’re just like us!” moment, he also has a framed picture of Timothy Olyphant. (I say this as a girl waiting to open the Timothy Olyphant standee my aunt bought me for Christmas.)

He’s even pitching new shows for Netflix that will DEFINITELY be better than Emily in Paris.

Say it with me, James McAvoy in Paris… pic.twitter.com/GFrBv2rkct — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 22, 2020

Also, I guess, this.

moist — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 15, 2020

But my favorite thing about Rahul Kohli is his ability to have a fun social media platform that interacts with fans and doesn’t let anyone bully each other or be racist/sexist/transphobic/homophobic and beyond. He’s using his platform to encourage fans to share their artwork, to tweet at him who they’d like to see him play next, and it’s fun to see someone so willing to interact with his fanbase while making sure people are having fun and feel appreciated by him.

It’s rare to see, and Kohli is someone that I would gladly watch over and over again—meaning cast him as Ezra Bridger and Reed Richards. I need both of these things in my life. I’m ready and willing in 2021 for this joy.

Anyway, Rahul Kohli is a good one.

Normalise calling transphobes “cunts” 2021 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 4, 2020

Follow Rahul Kohli on Twitter. Follow his LEGO Star Wars advent calendar adventures on Instagram. Do it for your heart and your soul.

