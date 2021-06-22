Rachel Zegler to Play Snow White in Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation of the Classic Animated Film

Even before the release of the West Side Story remake that Rachel Zegler makes her debut in, she’s already nabbed another iconic role. This time around, it’s Snow White herself, according to Deadline. This Disney Princess joins a long line of live-action adaptations of animated material by the media giant. And the fact that Zegler got the role based on early footage of West Side Story that is circulating around Hollywood is a sign that this young actress is going to shine even brighter than we anticipated.

Marc Webb, best known for Gifted and The Amazing Spider-Man, is set to direct the Snow White live-action adaptation. Marc Platt, best known for La La Land and The Girl on the Train, will come on to produce the movie. And production is expected to begin sometime in 2022, which is to be expected since Zegler should still be knee-deep in West Side Story for a while, including the press tour that will come with it this winter.

Webb told Deadline, “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.” If that isn’t a ringing endorsement, then I don’t know what is. And even though Snow White is my least favorite princess, I’m down for more, especially because Zegler herself is Latinx, and representation matters.

The Snow White remake will also have La La Land and The Greatest Showman duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul reuniting to work on all-new songs for the movie. And according to Deadline, one of the biggest reasons they’ve taken so long when it comes to this adaptation is because they want to get the music right. That means picking the best writers and obviously the best voice, which they’ve found in Zegler through West Side Story.

On a side note, I’m kind of ridiculously proud of Rachel Zegler for manifesting her future. She retweeted the following tweet where she said, “I wanna be a real Disney Princess,” back in 2017. Look at her now in 2021, making that dream come true due to her talent, poise, and confidence. So, bring it on, West Side Story. I’m ready to watch you, fall in love with Rachel, and then do it all over again when she brings Snow White to life and helps make the story into something we’ve never seen before.

(image: 20th Century Fox)

