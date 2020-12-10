Marvel is filled with characters who tackle taking care of our heroes. From Dr. Helen Cho to Claire Temple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these women have a job mightier than that of our heroes: making sure they survive to fight for us. Among that list of badass ladies is Christine Palmer. Introduced in Doctor Strange and played by Rachel McAdams, the character is an iconic Night Nurse from the comics, but we really haven’t seen that much of her.

Now, though, McAdams is back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and I hope that means that Christine Palmer will get her due. According to Deadline, McAdams will reprise her role in the Sam Raimi-directed sequel, and while I am excited about the movie overall, I’m now more interested in what they’re going to do with Christine.

We already know that Wanda Maximoff is involved (and filming), but since Christine is one of the Night Nurses, maybe that means we’ll get to see more of that aspect of these Marvel heroes. On the Netflix run of Marvel shows, Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) made sure to take care of each of the defenders. Dr. Helen Cho (Claudia Kim) was in the background of Age of Ultron and has lived in our world of fanfiction as the main doctor for the Avengers, but it almost seems as if that side of the MCU has just been implied without really showing us what happens if someone gets hurt badly.

By bringing Christine back into the fray, we now have the opportunity to at least see what her version of the Night Nurse could be. (There are also two other Night Nurses in the comics other than Christine and Claire, so maybe we can see all four together in the future.)

A lot of the problems with the first Doctor Strange movie came from the focus on Stephen Strange and how he ended up with his power. Sure, he was a hero I, personally, didn’t know that much about, but I felt like a lot of the characters I found interesting in the movie got the short end of the stick because it was so focused on Stephen and his journey from world-class surgeon to sorcerer supreme. Hopefully, Multiverse of Madness will bring more for these characters and maybe show us where Stephen’s place in the next phase of the MCU will be (he’s also meant to be in Spider-Man 3).

McAdams joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor from Doctor Strange in the film, as well as Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez, and while we don’t know much about it, having Sam Raimi directing is certainly going to be exciting for comic book fans. (Raimi directed the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies and, if you remember, called out Stephen Strange by name in them. He clearly knew something we didn’t.)

Whatever ends up happening with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, I’m actually really excited about it.

