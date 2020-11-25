Elizabeth Olsen Has Started Filming on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

Come January, we’ll finally get to see the beauty that is Disney+’s WandaVision and watch as Scarlet Witch copes with every loss she’s suffered throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But that’s not all we’re getting on the Wanda front. Excited for the future of Wanda Maximoff? Well, it just got a bit brighter because apparently, Elizabeth Olsen has already started to film Wanda’s next big adventure with Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Elizabeth Olsen’s interview in Empire Magazine, the star is already in London shooting for the Doctor Strange sequel, and it’s a small reminder that life is still going on even with the constant doom and gloom of our current news cycle.

“By the time you read this, Olsen will be in London shooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel that, judging by the tittle, seems set to play a huge role in opening up the MCU to all kinds of different realities. And Wanda might be the key.” —Empire Magazine pic.twitter.com/oAXAStIc8c — alias (@itsjustanx) November 25, 2020

“I’ve spent the last year with Wanda,” Olsen told Empire. “And it’s actually incredible to go back-to-back because I feel I can contribute so much more now,” and as someone who has been a fan of Wanda Maximoff for quite some time, it’s going to be amazing to see Wanda’s storyline pan out more fully throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While I’m extremely excited about this news, it does come with the knowledge that movie sets are functioning right now as coronavirus cases are soaring across the United States (and starting to rise in other countries, as well). As far as things have been going, sets have been relatively safe and shut down at the first sign of an issue, and so on and so forth. But it is still scary that this is our reality for the current future.

But, on the flip side of that, it’s a promising look into the future of the entertainment world and, specifically, what is coming to Marvel. The MCU is in a bit of a gray area currently, meaning that we don’t really know what is going to happen with these characters or where the series is going to go. We all have theories, the Young Avengers being a popular one, but no one knows for sure. So, thinking about Wanda joining Stephen Strange in his next journey gives us a bit of hope for the future of the MCU.

(Personally, I want a reverse House of M storyline to be either in Multiverse of Madness or WandaVision, but I won’t know how that will work out until we get closer to the release of WandaVision.)

But, with Wanda going from WandaVision into Multiverse of Madness and then Stephen Strange jumping from it to Spider-Man 3, it is interesting to see who seems to make up the key players in this new phase of the MCU. Wanda brings Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau into the fray with WandaVision, as well, and so all these steps are leading me to believe that the future of the MCU is going to be filled with new heroes we haven’t really seen that much of (as well as a few of our older faves).

I can’t wait to see what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has in store for Wanda Maximoff and the future of Marvel fans!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

