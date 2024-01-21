Rachel McAdams Crashes ‘SNL’ for a Meeting of the Regina Georges

Saturday Night Live did not disappoint with its first episode of 2024. Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Priscilla) hosted the show with musical guest Reneé Rapp, whose debut album Snow Angel was released last year.

Rapp is also known for starring in the Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls and plays Regina George in the movie musical Mean Girls. And while Mean Girls fans were hoping for a Tina Fey cameo, they were instead treated to an appearance by the O.G. Regina George, Rachel McAdams.

McAdams made a surprise cameo introducing Rapp for her second musical act, where Rapp performed “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion. The song was the first single released from the Mean Girls soundtrack, and while it isn’t performed in the film, it is told from Regina’s point of view.

McAdams also appeared in the sketch “Acting Class”, where she plays an aspiring actress named Natalie Partman who struggles with looking exactly like … Rachel McAdams. Surprisingly, McAdams has never hosted SNL. Rectify that please, Lorne Michaels.

Rapp also appeared in a sketch, playing “little lesbian intern Reneé” in “Entertainment Tonight Lip Readers.” Joining Elordi and Bowen Yang’s lip readers, Rapp quipped, “I’ve been going absolutely off in every single interview lately, so now I have to do 40 hours of court-ordered media training.” This is a reference to Rapp’s gloriously unhinged press tour for Mean Girls and her general IDGAF attitude.

McAdams, Rapp, and Megan Thee Stallion also took a moment to recreate the Spider-Man meme, which we can’t help but love. Regina Georges unite!

renee rapp, megan thee stallion and rachel mcadams doing the spider man meme but regina george style ✨ pic.twitter.com/WsrKDAQQkg — popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 21, 2024

(featured image: screenshot/NBC)

