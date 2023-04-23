‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 May Have Just Ended, But We Need Season 3 ASAP

Are we really surprised that Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 3? The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning series hit its comedic stride early on and shows no signs of slowing down. Created by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary follows a group of educators at an elementary school in Philadelphia, hitting all the right notes of the workplace sitcom, including the wonders of a slow burn romance and the power of meaningful social commentary.

Now that Season 2 has come to an end, many fans will undoubtedly be wondering how long they’ll have to wait for Abbott Elementary Season 3 and what to expect plot-wise from the next batch of episodes. So let’s get started!

When will Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere?

The Season 3 renewal for Abbott Elementary was announced in January this year—it was the first series picked up at ABC for 2023-2024. As such, Season 3 will likely follow a similar schedule to Season 2, premiering September 2023 and airing until Spring 2024 with a winter hiatus somewhere in between. It is expected that Season 3 will also have 22 episodes, though this hasn’t yet been officially confirmed.

However, according to Decider, Abbott Elementary writer’s room is set to reconvene on May 1st—this date is significant because May 2nd could see a new writer’s strike beginning in Hollywood if a deal is not reached between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in time. Writers are asking for better compensation, benefits, and residuals deals, especially from streaming platforms. A writer’s strike could, therefore, impact Abbott Elementary Season 3’s premiere date.

Which cast members will be returning for Abbot Elementary Season 3?

(ABC)

At the time of writing, the entire core cast of Abbott Elementary is expected to return for season 3. This includes Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Shemmenti, Janelle James as Ava Colman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

What will Abbot Elementary Season 3 be about?

If you haven’t seen the Abbott Elementary Season 2 finale yet, beware!

As the teachers took the students on a sleepover trip to the Franklin Institute, Janine and Gregory finally confessed their feelings for one another. Though they’ll remain friends (for now), this shift in their dynamic will undoubtedly affect how they act toward one another at school. Abbott Elementary Season 3 will likely deal with the fallout from their confessions and continue to showcase the struggles teachers and students face every day–further plot details are currently unknown.

Bring on the new school year!

(featured image: ABC)

