Nickelodeon and Dan Schneider’s Long Overdue Me Too Moment Is Here in ID Documentary Series

By Feb 8th, 2024, 1:26 pm
Dan Schneider at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Investigation Discovery has dropped the first trailer for their upcoming docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The series focuses on successful Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider, who created iconic kids series like iCarly, The Amanda Bynes Show, Drake and JoshZoey 101VictoriousSam & Cat, and Henry Danger.

CONTENT WARNING: This post discusses child abuse, sexual abuse, and exploitation.

But Schneider’s success hid a myriad of allegations that range from a toxic work environment to emotional abuse to gender discrimination. Even darker allegations were made against Nickelodeon regarding child sexual abuse, misconduct, and the alleged employment of pedophiles at the network.

The four-part series focuses on Schneider’s rise and fall and features interviews with the cast, crew, parents, and co-workers employed during Schneider’s reign.

Is there a trailer for the docuseries?

ID just dropped the first trailer for the series, which delves into the culture behind the scenes of Nickelodeon’s golden era. The series description reads, “#QuietOnSet pulls back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture. Series such as All That and The Amanda Show, among others, were obsessively consumed by children across the country and defined comedy for a generation. But behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, QUIET ON SET reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

When can I watch it?

Quiet on Set premieres on March 17 on ID and Max. The series is billed as a two-night event, concluding on March 18.

(featured image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

