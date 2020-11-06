People Thinking Putin Resigned Thanks To Destiel Memes Is Pure 2020

It has been a WILD few cycles on the Internet. Last night, as the nation watched and waited for Georgia to turn blue, fate had other plans, and stories started to circulate that … Vladimir Putin was stepping down? And at the exact same time, Destiel went canon? All while the election was still going on? WHAT?

First off, the story the Putin is stepping down is … probably not true? Who even knows at this point. The rumor was based on reporting from always the legit and never corrupt New York Post, which claimed there were “reports” that Putin would step down next year due to health concerns. This was denied, of course, by Russia, but … we still got the memes.

this cannot be the way i found out about Putin. this cant be how https://t.co/YgFSJ24ENw — johan | ACAB (@pandesalt) November 6, 2020

If Putin’s really stepping down I have to go through the rest of my life knowing I learned the news from a Supernatural meme. — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) November 6, 2020

CANT BELIEVE I FOUND OUT PUTIN IS PLANNING TO STEP DOWN VIA A TWEET ABOUT CANON DESTIEL — zane (@catgrubs) November 6, 2020

That’s how we all felt, my friend.

Georgia Destiel Putin is the new Jessica Illinois Chicago 👌 pic.twitter.com/TiJQfg5OHR — Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) November 6, 2020

My tl is descending into a chaos of the weirdest combination of topics ever: destiel canon, the election/ Georgia flipping blue, and Putin possibly stepping down.

But it’s 2020, so I’m just pic.twitter.com/36H9oEVxE1 — jay ✦⁺ (@pineapplebreads) November 6, 2020

the entire 2020 election, the destiel canon scene immediately becoming a bury your gays, and vladimir putin announcing he’s stepping down next year pic.twitter.com/D1RimCzXNC — aj 🕸 (@ajjordanphoto) November 6, 2020

So is Destiel in charge of Russia now or — Sarah Gailey (@gaileyfrey) November 6, 2020

imagine if you went back in time five hours and showed somebody this tweet https://t.co/RzzyxDl0Vp — a/b/o won💔💔 (@doomtony) November 6, 2020

My whole TL right now pic.twitter.com/1XpqQcxj6x — Celebrity Thanatologist 💀 (@strangestquiet) November 6, 2020

when you’re waiting on pennsylvania results and then someone hands you destiel pic.twitter.com/svoXkOJmzF — Britta Lundin (@brittashipsit) November 6, 2020

when you’re waiting on pennsylvania results and then someone hands you destiel pic.twitter.com/svoXkOJmzF — Britta Lundin (@brittashipsit) November 6, 2020

you’re telling me vladimir putin stepped down right after destiel became canon on the 500th day of the pandemelection and we all just have to sit here and live with all that instead of going into a shrieking fit and crashing through walls like a cartoon character — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) November 6, 2020

you’re telling me vladimir putin stepped down right after destiel became canon on the 500th day of the pandemelection and we all just have to sit here and live with all that instead of going into a shrieking fit and crashing through walls like a cartoon character — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) November 6, 2020

BREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the combination Putin resignation Destiel monologue pic.twitter.com/QWaJszmdIV — tasha ❣️ (@nolikeabiIity) November 6, 2020

The twitter weirdness was so wild that even some of the Supernatural cast got in on it.

Trending; The Election

Putin Retiring

Destiel Couldn’t love our fandom more #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/C5i1bTjzMK — Ruth Connell ♛ (@RuthieConnell) November 6, 2020

It was one of the weirdest and best nights on the internet in a long time. But knowing 2020, it’s just going to get weirder.

(image: The CW)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com