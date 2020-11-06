comScore

Biden/Harris Projected to Win Election

People Thinking Putin Resigned Thanks To Destiel Memes Is Pure 2020

By Jessica MasonNov 6th, 2020, 3:07 pm

It has been a WILD few cycles on the Internet. Last night, as the nation watched and waited for Georgia to turn blue, fate had other plans, and stories started to circulate that … Vladimir Putin was stepping down? And at the exact same time, Destiel went canon? All while the election was still going on? WHAT?

First off, the story the Putin is stepping down is … probably not true? Who even knows at this point. The rumor was based on reporting from always the legit and never corrupt New York Post, which claimed there were “reports” that Putin would step down next year due to health concerns. This was denied, of course, by Russia, but … we still got the memes.

That’s how we all felt, my friend.

 

 

 

The twitter weirdness was so wild that even some of the Supernatural cast got in on it.

It was one of the weirdest and best nights on the internet in a long time. But knowing 2020, it’s just going to get weirder.

(image: The CW)

