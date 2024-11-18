‘Pure Democratic propaganda’: MAGAs melt down over hard truths about Trump’s cabinet picks

Donald Trump is making picks to his cabinet and the nominations are terrifying. As a clip from 60 Minutes pointed out, some of the people he has chosen have no qualifications for their new job titles. That fact hasn’t sat well with MAGA fans.

During the segment, host Scott Pelley simply listed each nominee for Trump’s cabinet and their “qualifications” for the job. For many of the nominees, Pelley pointed out that they don’t have experience. He simply said Pete Hegseth doesn’t have government experience and this is true. He worked at Fox News! Not in the government.

The opening of the episode though has angered MAGA heads. They think it is “propaganda” and are furious that Pelley told the truth about these individuals. He didn’t lie or push any narrative. All that was said was that Trump’s nominees for his cabinet do not have real experience in the jobs that Trump is trying to appoint them for.

Quite the open from 60 Minutes on Trump's cabinet picks. pic.twitter.com/r6Htu5BhAf — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) November 18, 2024

As expected, Trump’s fans are angry that people are pointing out the nonsense of these picks. “60 Minutes is pure Democrat propaganda. F*ck them,” one user on X wrote and it is funny. How is this “propaganda” when it is just a fact? Pelley didn’t lie about the individuals, he jus simply stated the truth about the situation.

Another MAGA X user wrote that this 60 Minutes opening was “exactly why no one respects the legacy media anymore.”

From the group of people who parrot the phrase “facts don’t care about your feelings,” these guys sure are having a lot of feelings about FACTS. That’s what is truly baffling about this. 60 Minutes didn’t start the episode by saying other horrifying facts about these people. What Pelley did was state that many of Trump’s picks were unqualified. That’s not an attack!

So the MAGA heads hate facts?

It’d be so easy to dismiss those complaining about 60 Minutes as a few brainless MAGA fans but the reality is that this is the case for most Trump supporters. They hate when facts paint Trump and his choice of company in a negative light. So they lash out. Pelley was right. Trump does seem to be choosing cabinet members based on loyalty to him instead of based on their qualifications. How does that benefit the American people?

News flash: It doesn’t. It benefits Trump and Trump only. That’s what I don’t understand. Trump has shown time and time again that he is someone who values what someone can do for HIM versus what is best for this country. All his little MAGA fans can pretend like what this 60 Minutes clip said is an attack but in reality, those are just the facts.

Trump is appointing people who have remained loyal to him. They’re unqualified, horrible picks for the position, but those angry at 60 Minutes don’t care about those facts. They care about supporting their MAGA leader and the response to this opening really says a lot. Pelley did not say one single thing that wasn’t true in this opening and if you’re mad about it, maybe you are just angry at the facts.

