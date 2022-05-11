The time has come, fans: Obi-Wan Kenobi is nearly here! And with that has come an influx of new promotional material for the show that should make all our hearts soar. Seeing images of Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor out together feels like my teenage heart is full once again.

But the show has also started to do some amazing promotional work to get fans excited about the new series heading to Disney+—one of those things being the ability to get your own “lightsaber” and have weekly reminders of the show airing.

The official Twitter account for Obi-Wan Kenobi shared the tweet today, telling fans to give the tweet a heart to “unlock an exclusive #lightsaber and receive weekly episode reminders.” Right now, the series is labeled as a limited series, which means we probably shouldn’t be expecting a surprise second season from Obi-Wan Kenobi, but all this promo leading up to it does have me excited to finally see Ewan McGregor back as Old Ben Kenobi.

💙 this tweet to unlock an exclusive #lightsaber and receive weekly episode reminders. #ObiWanKenobi, a limited series, starts streaming May 27 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CGGlWfPriX — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 11, 2022

But it has also ushered in a sea of fun content for fans of Obi-Wan!

The crew is back together

Nothing excites me more than seeing Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor together. The two enjoyed dinner during their press tour, and it’s clear that fans are excited that they’re back together after all these years.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen enjoyed dinner together as their press tour began today. #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/hQ7krsospw — Ewan McGregor Daily (@EwanDaily) May 11, 2022

And it just feels strange to be back in the thick of it with the two of them. It’s been so long since we’ve seen Christensen and McGregor promoting something together that it feels great to know that they’re back in the world of Star Wars.

Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and Hayden Christensen 😍



The #ObiWanKenobi press tour has officially started!!! pic.twitter.com/d6mr7s1wZr — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) May 10, 2022

We’re learning more about the show

What’s cool about this press tour is that we’re given a new look at Obi-Wan and Anakin’s relationship, but we’re also not really sure what the show has in store for us. We have little things like Christensen talking about their fighting styles, the director teasing a “dark time to be a Jedi,” or both of them stepping back into their costumes to give us a bit of insight into the show.

"We’re more in line with the prequels than we are with how the fights are in the original trilogy. These characters have aged, but not that much yet."



— Hayden Christensen on Darth Vader's fighting style in #ObiWanKenobi



(@totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/rt4ddTJAWD — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) May 11, 2022

The same promos from the prequels

One thing that really excited me was the fact that Ewan McGregor actually did another promotional picture just like he did for the prequels—meaning he’s standing in front of a blank backdrop and holding his lightsaber in his Jedi robes.

It’s so simple and yet it brought me such joy seeing a new picture of Ewan McGregor with his lightsaber in hand. I thought it was a weird thing that I remembered, but then the love online reminded me just how much we love this character and McGregor’s portrayal of it. Something as simple as him standing in a pose for a promotional picture can mean so much to us because we just missed this. I spent years waiting for the return of Obi-Wan with McGregor in tow, and it just feels like I am living in a dream world during this press tour.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is on Disney+ starting on May 27. If you’re like me, you’ll be at Star Wars Celebration staying up late in order to watch it because come on, what a way to start the series!

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

