Ryan Gosling Is Returning to Space

Less than a decade after Damien Chazelle sent him to the moon in First Man, Ryan Gosling is heading back to space for Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Project Hail Mary.

Per Deadline, Sandra Hüller has joined Gosling in Project Hail Mary, her first role since pulling an awards season double-header with Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. Hüller earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the former.

Project Hail Mary is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (The Martian) and follows a middle-school science teacher and astronaut named Ryland Grace (a name that sounds very Ryan Gosling-coded), who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there. Per the official synopsis for the novel:

His crewmates dead, his memories fuzzily returning, Ryland realizes that an impossible task now confronts him. Hurtling through space on this tiny ship, it’s up to him to puzzle out an impossible scientific mystery—and conquer an extinction-level threat to our species. And with the clock ticking down and the nearest human being light-years away, he’s got to do it all alone. Or does he?

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing Project Hail Mary from a screenplay by Drew Goddard, who previously adapted Weir’s The Martian for Ridley Scott. Amazon MGM will release Project Hail Mary in theaters and IMAX on March 20, 2026.

