10 Funniest Kate McKinnon ‘SNL’ Sketches

With the legendary Kate McKinnon returning to Saturday Night Live to host on Saturday, December 16, 2023, it felt like a great time to recap some of her best moments as a cast member in the series.

For ten years, Kate McKinnon was a major cast member on Saturday Night Live. After she left the show in 2022, it hasn’t been quite the same. After leaving SNL, McKinnon starred in Barbie as the scene-stealing Weird Barbie. Thankfully, she’s returning this Saturday to host SNL. Before she returns to Studio 8H, let’s look at some of her best sketches through the years.

“Mermaids”

When three sailors are reduced by mermaids, they are ready for the fairytale experience. Two of them get that with Cecily Strong and Ariana Grande playing lovely mermaids. The third sailor doesn’t think he’s all that lucky when Kate McKinnon reveals she is part woman and part blobfish. It could have been worse! At least she’s got a good sense of humor.

“Kellywise”

The “Kellywise” sketch combines elements of Pennywise from It and Kellyanne Conway, who was one of Trump’s counselors while he was in office. It’s a testament to how talented McKinnon is as she mixes Conway’s ridiculous rhetoric and Pennywise to try to lure Anderson Copper into the sewer. She even pulls out her Hillary Clinton impression to get Cooper to trust her.

“Weekend Update: Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Bret Kavanaugh”

Kate McKinnon’s parody of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was top-notch. It’s hilarious and respectful because we all loved RBG. This sketch talked about the farce of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. I miss the Ginsburns and McKinnon’s great dance moves.

“Farewell, Jeff Sessions”

At first, McKinnon playing former Senator Jeff Sessions seemed like an odd choice. Of course, McKinnon took the role to an unhinged place like Sessions being the child of opossums. Every appearance became more and more wild. When Sessions left office, SNL put together a highlights reel of all the Sessions sketches to bid the Senator farewell.

“Study Buddy”

Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant play nerdy teenage boys who are unsure of how to deal with girls their age. When McKinnon’s character thinks he might have a shot with a study buddy, he calls his best friend Jason (Bryant) at home to help him navigate the situation. This sketch speaks to socially awkward teens of all genders. Sometimes you just need a buddy in the chair to help you out.

“America’s Funniest Cats”

Guest host Adam Driver hosts a show featuring funny cat videos. The show invites its French counterpart series hosts to provide hilarious commentary—only the French hosts (Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon) have a much different sense of humor than the American version is used to. Boi-oi-oing.

“Dyke and Fats Save Christmas”

Les “Dyke” Dykawitz (McKinnon) and Chubbina “Fats” Fatzarelli (Bryant) are top-notch Chicago cops in the 1970s. They are tough women cops who play up on the ridiculous stereotypes of “Dyke” being distracted by hot women and “Fats” being distracted by food. Even with these constant derailments, they are able to save Christmas. But they can’t keep sexism out of the precinct.

“Close Encounter”

There were many great sequel sketches to “Close Encounter,” but there’s something magical about the first one. Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, and guest host Ryan Gosling retell their experience with the first confirmed alien abduction to two government officials. Strong and Gosling had a wonderful time with the aliens. McKinnon, on the other hand, felt her experience was a little “off the books.” Everyone in the sketch couldn’t contain their laughter when McKinnon got going.

“Themyscira”

“Themyscira” takes the idea of Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) coming from an island of women and combines it with two lesbian women (Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant) coming to the island looking for love. Although it seems like everyone there is a strong woman, none of the women seem attracted to the others. Diana offers to kiss McKinnon’s character “just in case.” I love the addition of Leslie Jones as an Amazon warrior.

“Supermarket Sweep”

“Supermarket Sweep” is a throwback to early 1990s game shows. It’s what we had before reality TV. Kris (Aidy Bryant) and Gina (Kate McKinnon) compete as “best friends” who share a one-bedroom apartment in Vermont. They are obviously a couple, but the host just talks about what a close bond the “gal pals” have like other “friends” that have been on the show. It sums up the early ’90s. I just love watching Bryant and McKinnon together.

