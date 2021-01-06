comScore Pro-Trump Mobs Have Stormed the Capitol in Attempted Coup |

Pro-Trump Mobs Have Stormed the Capitol in Attempted Coup

By Kaila Hale-SternJan 6th, 2021, 3:11 pm

There’s no other word to use for what’s happening in Washington, D.C. right now. This is an attempt at a coup. Trumpist mobs, whipped up by the president’s fraudulent claims about the election, the complicit GOP, and nonstop conspiracy theories, have breached security at the Capitol building following clashes with the police.

Quick reminder of what people who peacefully protest often face in D.C.:

This is a developing story and we’ll update as more information becomes available.

(image: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

