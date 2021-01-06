Pro-Trump Mobs Have Stormed the Capitol in Attempted Coup

There’s no other word to use for what’s happening in Washington, D.C. right now. This is an attempt at a coup. Trumpist mobs, whipped up by the president’s fraudulent claims about the election, the complicit GOP, and nonstop conspiracy theories, have breached security at the Capitol building following clashes with the police.

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

This is not a protest. This is a coup. And these are violent, armed insurrectionists. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) January 6, 2021

Video of Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol pic.twitter.com/imwGubWPEB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

there appears to be an actual armed standoff at the door to the House floor — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 6, 2021

Shots have been fired (?) There’s no question this is an attempted coup. This is what happens in failed states. And it needs to be punished severely for a democracy to restore itself. — ❤️ (@umairh) January 6, 2021

Domestic terrorists. All of them. This is a sad day for America and for democracy. https://t.co/3CVNdiIbWh — Chrissie Fit (@chrissiefit) January 6, 2021

That’s the confederate flag flying outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/1XB5TlAsuv — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

This is a picture of people storming the capitol of the United States while carrying *a confederate flag.* pic.twitter.com/Mf8Zoo4hyB — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 6, 2021

I didn’t know something could be so terrifying and embarrassing at the same time pic.twitter.com/hx5Mm6GKUV — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol. — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 6, 2021

they’re not protesters. they’re terrorists. this is terrorism. — Camille Beredjick 🏳️‍🌈 (@cberedjick) January 6, 2021

What I can’t get over is…how few people there are! Several hundred? A thousand. I mean it’s crazy capitol police was not better prepared for this. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 6, 2021

Donald J. Trump has ended America’s streak of a peaceful transfer of power. That’s it. That’s his legacy. He refused to concede, gathered a mob on the day Congress rightfully elected his successor, and then instructed that mob to march to the Capitol and raise hell. — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) January 6, 2021

When the Capitol is cleared and secured, and the joint session of Congress and the electoral vote count is completed, the House and the Senate should proceed immediately to the impeachment and removal of @realDonaldTrump. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 6, 2021

The calls for Donald Trump to resign the presidency immediately should be universal at this point. He actively and publicly orchestrated mass sedition and he cannot continue in his office now. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2021

Quick reminder of what people who peacefully protest often face in D.C.:

Four years ago I saw people on the Hill dragged out of their wheelchairs to be arrested for protesting outside of a hearing room. — Rachel Bluth (@RachelHBluth) January 6, 2021

I’m just having a really hard time reconciling what is currently going down in the Capitol with the many times I have personally witnessed disabled protesters demanding Congress not strip their health care be dragged out of hearing rooms, office building hallways etc. — Tara Golshan (@taragolshan) January 6, 2021

Pay attention to — and never forget — the difference in police response between a white supremacist coup and protestors asking to not be killed in the streets. — Mervyn (sleepy (always)) (@MervynFoxe) January 6, 2021

Just to be completely clear today, pointed questions like “Where is the teargas?” or “Why don’t we see more choke slams?” are not demands for police brutality. They are rhetorical questions meant to highlight the fact that police *do* know how to avoid police brutality. — tj usiyan (@griotspeak) January 6, 2021

Yes. I envisioned this four years ago. https://t.co/21TLCYBS27 — Author Leslie Kelly aka Rebel Woman (@lesliekelly) January 6, 2021

(image: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

