comScore

Preview: Forgotten Home #2 by Erica Schultz and Artist Marika Cresta

By Princess WeekesNov 8th, 2019, 2:19 pm

Forgotten (1).Home.2 COVER

Forgotten Home is a new comiXology Originals 8-issue comic book series, by Erica Schultz and artist Marika Cresta, dealing with the complex relationship between a woman torn between two worlds.

In Forgotten Home, Sheriff’s Deputy Lorraine Adalet investigates child disappearances all over Montana finding a connection between many of the abductions…traces of magic! Lorraine’s search ramps up when her own teenage daughter is caught up in the kidnappings, and Lorraine learns the culprit is tied to her own past. Lorraine’s investigation leads her back to her home world of Jannada, a magical realm in a bitter war that she fled as a teenager. Now that Lorraine’s two lives have collided, she must confront her past…before it’s too late.

Erica Schultz is a comic book creator best known for 2018’s Daredevil annual starring Misty Knight, and has written for Marvel, DC, Dynamite, and Action Lab, as well as contributing to multiple anthologies. Marika Cresta is an Italian artist best known for a well-received short story in the book Yamazaki 18 Years Apocrypha.

We are so excited that comiXology has allowed us to share a preview their upcoming #2 issue with you!

Forgotten.Home.2 COVER
Forgotten.Home.2p03
Forgotten.Home.2p04
Forgotten.Home.2p05
Forgotten.Home.2p06
Forgotten.Home.2p07
Forgotten.Home.2p08
Forgotten.Home.2p09

On sale November 13.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.