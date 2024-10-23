‘…did some good things, too’: Donald Trump allegedly defended Adolf Hitler despite pushback from former White House advisors

According to allegations from Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, the former president had an interest in Adolf Hitler, including describing wanting Nazi generals like Hitler had and even outright defending the dictator.

Recently, The Atlantic published a bombshell report on allegations against former president Trump, including regarding his odd preoccupation with one of the most evil dictators in history. It painted a frightening and disturbing portrait of the former president’s desire for power and total control of the U.S. military. Kelly recalled an exchange in which Trump questioned why he wasn’t more like “the German generals.” Confused by the statement, the former general asked if he meant Otto von Bismarck’s generals because, surely, he couldn’t mean “Hitler’s generals.” However, Trump responded, “Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.” Trump was excited by the idea of German generals who were “totally loyal” to him but unaware of the story of General Erwin Rommel, who plotted to assassinate Hitler.

Meanwhile, the former president didn’t just indicate a desire for Hitler’s generals; he also allegedly demonstrated some admiration for the dictator himself.

Donald Trump claimed Hitler did “some good things”

According to Kelly, Trump tried to praise certain aspects of Hitler’s leadership. At one point, Trump suddenly stated, “Well, but Hitler did some good things.” Kelly questioned what “good things” Hitler did, to which Trump responded, “He rebuilt the economy.” While Hitler did play a role in the economic recovery of Germany, it wasn’t sustainable, and the dictator ultimately weaponized the country’s economy. Disturbed by Trump’s ignorant admiration of Hitler’s rebuilding of the economy, Kelly warned him, “Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Kelly admitted that Trump didn’t have much of an “appreciation for history.” However, during these conversations, he claims he tried explaining to Trump that everything Hitler did was ultimately in “support of his racist, fascist life.” Despite the admonishments and explanations, Kelly noted Trump persisted in occasionally bringing up his Hitler arguments and admiration. The Atlantic also noted Trump has been accused of stating he wanted “Chinese generals” like the ones who carried out the Tiananmen Square massacre.

His preoccupation with dictators doesn’t stop at Hitler either. He has frequently admired Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un. Considering he’s running for president of the United States, his fascination with dictators has always been unsettling. As Kelly so succinctly explained, it doesn’t matter if one can cherry-pick “some good things” these leaders allegedly did. At the end of the day, everything they do is in their own interest. However, perhaps that is the part Trump is really interested in. It’s hard to know what to make of Trump’s preoccupation with Hitler. Either he strives to be like him, or he has not the faintest understanding of history. Neither option is particularly comforting.

