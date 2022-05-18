The MCU Characters Who Wield Magic, Ranked By Their Power

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has definitely brought the topic of magic to the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Viewers got to see firsthand just how incredibly powerful those who wield magic can be. However, magic has been in the MCU for quite some time already. The first Doctor Strange film, released in 2016, gave us the biggest intro to numerous magic-users at once.

In addition to Doctor Strange, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Frigga (Rene Russo), and Hela (Cate Blanchett) all boast magical powers. Marvel even snuck in one extremely powerful magic-user into the TV series, Runaways. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) may be pretty smug about their strength, but there are some other magical characters they need to watch out for. After all, some of the magic-users on this list are almost comparable in strength to Strange and Maximoff.

Here are the top 10 most powerful magic-users in the MCU, ranked from weakest to strongest.

10. Wong

(Marvel)

Wong (Benedict Wong) was introduced in Doctor Strange and is within the highest ranks of the Masters of the Mystics Arts. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is revealed that Wong is now the Sorcerer Supreme. He gained the title due to a technicality that arose when Strange was blipped.

Wong frequently keeps Strange in his place, is always the voice of reason, and is loyal almost to a fault. While Strange might be more powerful, Wong is far more experienced and knowledgeable in all things related to the Mystic Arts. He even once managed to utilize his powers to defeat Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Still, Wong typically functions best as a protector or assistant. He lacks the ruthlessness or disregard for the arts necessary to unleash the full extent of his power. He often seems content with protecting the sanctum and leaving the big battles to Strange.

9. Baron Karl Mordo

(Marvel)

Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), boasts a very similar power level to Wong. He and Wong are both Masters of the Mystic Arts and trained closely with the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton). However, Mordo definitely has a bit of that ruthlessness that Wong lacks. Mordo is extremely disillusioned by the contradiction between the Ancient One’s teachings and her actions. This leads him to leave his fellow sorcerers and set off to stop magic from being used altogether.

Among his powers is the power of energy absorption. Mordo can strip the magic from sorcerers by absorbing their magical energies. With a chip on his shoulder and a deep knowledge of the Mystic Arts, Mordo might prove a tough foe against Wong. At the same time, we haven’t really seen him use his powers to the extent that other magic-users have. Granted, we don’t know what he has been up to since Doctor Strange. He could very well be dabbling in the dark arts and honing his powers. From what the MCU has given us so far, though, Mordo isn’t a particularly strong magic-user.

8. Agatha Harkness

(Marvel)

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) made her MCU debut in WandVision. She is a very powerful witch who was a member of the Salem Coven. During the height of the Salem witch trials, Harkness was accused of practicing dark magic and attacked by the coven. She killed all of the other witches and fled, spending over 300 years honing her powers and even utilizing the Darkhold. Sensing Wanda’s chaos magic, she travels to Westview to investigate and manipulate events. Harkness attempts to steal Wanda’s power but is no match for Wanda’s chaos magic. She is ultimately stripped of her powers and regulated to the life of the nosy neighbor she attempted to impersonate.

Harkness definitely boasts power and even went head-to-head with Wanda. Still, while deeply experienced and knowledgeable, there’s really a lack of big displays of power. Harkness is great at manipulation and tricks, but when it comes down to a battle of raw power she shows she is lacking. The lack of power she shows is especially surprising since she had the Darkhold on her side. Every other magic-user to get their hands on the Darkhold has become immensely, incomparably powerful. It’s odd that Harkness really didn’t display any groundbreaking power, even while drawing from the book.

7. Loki

(Marvel)

Loki is the God of Mischief and is a powerful wielder of Asgardian magic. As a child, he develops a close bond with his adoptive mother, Frigga. Raised by witches, Frigga is adept as Asgardian magic and teaches it to Loki. As a result, Loki becomes extremely well-learned in magic, using it to create illusions and transform himself. Numerous times throughout the MCU, he has prevailed by tricking those around him, using magic to create decoys, make himself unseen, manipulate his image, and mentally influence others.

Loki is also resourceful and strategic, allowing him to frequently succeed. However, his tricks don’t necessarily equate to power. This is why he so desperately seeks the Tesseract and the title of King to give him the level of power he desires. It is also why he dies so easily at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and why Strange doesn’t bat an eye when Loki challenges him. The smart and mischievous way that Loki uses his magic definitely gives him an advantage. Still, he doesn’t stand a chance against those who can easily see through his tricks.

6. Morgan le Fay

(Hulu)

Morgan le Fay made her MCU debut in the Hulu series, Runaways. le Fay is an extremely powerful enchantress, who started out as a foe to King Arthur. As a result, she was banished to the Dark Dimension for centuries, where she continued plotting to conquer the world. Once she escapes the Dark Dimension, she carries out a plan similar to Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) in Doctor Strange—trying to merge Earth with the Dark Dimension. However, her plans are foiled by the Runaways and she is re-banished to the Dark Dimension.

le Fay’s list of powers and abilities is extensive, to say the least. She can manipulate others into doing her bidding, deflect attacks, utilize telepathy, create illusions, communicate between the Dark Dimension and the Earthly Plane, and has healing abilities. le Fay exceeds many of the magic-users on this list because of her use and knowledge of dark magic. Still, even with her powers and the Darkhold, she can’t seem to get away from the Dark Dimension. If it weren’t for her prison, she would likely wreak havoc with her powers.

5. Hela

(Marvel)

Hela made her dramatic entry in Thor: Ragnarok, and quickly, singlehandedly, brought all of Asgard to its knees. She was the daughter of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), as well as the Goddess of Death and Executioner of Asgard. When Hela attempted to take the throne, Odin banished her. However, upon his death, she is freed and returns to claim power over Asgard. Her brothers, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki, are no match for her. She is ultimately taken out when the Surtur is unleashed and destroys all of Asgard along with Hela.

Hela has some serious power. While Loki and Frigga utilize their magic for simple tricks, Hela wields it to a far greater extent. For example, she can channel magic energy into her hands that gives her the power to shatter Thor’s hammer. In addition to that, she has the ability to manifest Necroswords, which she utilizes in her Asgardian massacre. Hela draws her power from Asgard itself, giving her superhuman strength, speed, agility, and durability. It is only the Surtur (and the destruction of Asgard itself) that can stop Hela’s immense power.

4. The Ancient One

(Marvel)

The Ancient One first appeared in Doctor Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme and leader of the Masters of the Mystic Arts. As a result, she has displayed total mastery of the mystic arts and is an exceedingly powerful sorceress. Not only that, but it is revealed that she is also tapping into the Dark Dimension to enhance her powers. Drawing from the Dark Dimension gives her immortality and reality warping powers.

The Ancient One has mastered the mystic arts, tapped into the Dark Dimension, and has literally had centuries to hone her skills. Needless to say, she is a force to be reckoned with. Technically, she is more powerful than Strange. She was his mentor and he is still in the process of growing to equate her in power. At the same time, the Ancient One amassed her skill over centuries, while Strange picked up his powers in the course of months. That said, Strange is already nearly comparable in power to her—and in an extremely short time span. Leading to the belief that he will far surpass her abilities.

3. Doctor Strange

(Marvel)

Doctor Strange is a Master of the Mystic Arts and the former Sorcerer Supreme (before Wong stole his title). Not only that, but he is an extremely fast learner, taking over as Master of the New York Sanctum after mere months of training. He is extremely adept at spell casting, mirror-dimension magic, Eldritch Magic, and much more.

Strange has defeated Kaecilius, outsmarted Dormammu, found the only way to stop Thanos, cast a spell that almost destroyed the universe, and has defeated different variations of himself. Not only that, but we’ve seen from What If….? and Doctor Strange 2 that if he really wanted to, he could literally obliterate the entire universe. With keen intelligence, strategy, and a knack for magic, there are few foes comparable to him. However, even he isn’t any match for chaos magic.

2. Wanda Maximoff

(Marvel)

As we see in Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange cannot contend with the power of Wanda. Once she embraces her identity as the Scarlet Witch, hones in her chaos magic, and draws power from the Darkhold, she is pretty much unstoppable. In the MCU, Wanda is the only magic-user who can utilize chaos magic. This gives her the power to manipulate and warp reality.

In WandaVision, we saw her hex an entire town and warp it into a sitcom-themed reality. Not only that, but she even creates her own Vision (Paul Bettany) and children. With chaos magic and the power of the Darkhold, there isn’t anything that can really stop Wanda…or is there?

1. Dormammu

(Marvel)

So far, we’ve only seen Dormammu in the MCU one time, in his live-action debut in Doctor Strange. In the film, Dormammu is the absolute ruler of the Dark Dimension. He is described as a being of infinite power and wants to bring every universe into the Dark Dimension. In Doctor Strange, he tricked Kaecilius into helping him attempt to fuse Earth with the Dark Dimension. However, Strange uses the time stone to trap Dormammu in an infinite loop, refusing to release him until he agrees to leave Earth.

Now, it must be noted here that Strange didn’t defeat Dormammu, he only temporarily outsmarted him. In reality, Dormammu killed Strange in the blink of an eye and did so a thousand more times within the endless loop. Dormammu transcends time itself and has complete control of all the power in the Dark Dimension. Yes, Wanda has chaos magic, but Dormammu has the power of an entire dimension at his fingertips. If the two had come head to head, I believe Dormammu would have snuffed her out as quickly as he did Strange.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

