We Live in a Post-Avengers World, According to Disney’s Bob Iger

It’s a post-Avengers world and we’re just, unfortunately, living in it. With Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame marking the end of the Infinity Saga, many of us wondered when we would see another big team-up again. Most of Marvel’s upcoming Phase 4 projects been announced, and among them, there is a surprising lack of movies focused on the entire team of Avengers.

And it doesn’t seem as if that’s going to be changing any time soon. Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, talked in an investor meeting about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and from the way he said it, we probably won’t be seeing a team-up of that magnitude (or at all) any time soon:

In Marvel’s case, I’m calling it the post-Avengers world, it doesn’t mean there aren’t films being made with characters from the Avengers. In fact, we have Black Widow coming out, in fiscal ’20, and a Thor 4 movie in the works, and I can go on and on. We also are mining other characters like Eternals.

While Iger’s statement doesn’t necessarily mean that there won’t be another Avengers movie in our future, it is interesting that he referenced it at all. For many of us, we recognize the fact that the next saga of the MCU means rebuilding as we did with the beginning of the Infinity Saga. Before we had The Avengers, we had standalone movies for most of the original six Avengers (with the exception of Hawkeye and Black Widow) to help set the scene for when the Avengers all teamed together to take on the Chitauri.

Now that we’re going to have an entirely different group of heroes (with very few exceptions), that kind of buildup is necessary to let us learn about all of these heroes and their stories before throwing them into a group film. I think that by Phase 5, we’ll see another Avengers movie on the docket, and with the multiverse potentially in play with the next Doctor Strange movie, maybe we can even see some of our old favorites coming back to help the new team of Avengers.

The time has come for us to recognize that the way we’ve viewed these characters for the last ten years has changed. No longer can we look to Tony Stark for his wit and tech, and seeing a shield flying through the air is going to have Sam Wilson attached to it this time around. I personally think the change is going to be good for the future of the MCU as well as for the new characters coming in, but it is going to be interesting to see how Marvel addresses the Avengers in the future—especially if they have Peter Parker and Carol Danvers leading the charge with Sam.

(via ComicBookMovie.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

