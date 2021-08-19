“Poopybutts” Is Trending On Twitter Because of Gail Simone and Nature Is Healing

My Twitter feed often rides the line between “bless this fandom,” “absolute cesspool, must walk away now,” and “what the hell is even happening right now?”

This story is about that third thing.

Thank god.

Because Cesspool Twitter is no fun to write about, those moments when someone or something is trending that reminds you that life is too short and you’re already trying to navigate through its bullshit. Arguably, there is always at least one thing trending from that particular camp, but on a good day, you’ll see something else trending that offsets the stress in favor of, oh I dunno, Poopybutts?

#Poopybutts is trending and now I am convinced my 5 year old has acquired a Twitter account and somehow gained a million followers. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 19, 2021

Like all good nonsensical hashtags, it’s hard to figure out why such a random term is trending. It could be anything these days. New animated series streaming on Netflix. Popular brand in need of a better social media manager. It truly is a shoulder-shrug emoji moment.

Me trying to figure out why #Poopybutts is trending pic.twitter.com/YY5XhMFXBu — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) August 19, 2021

Is it a wholesome hashtag meant to share our furbabies? That would make sense, right? They are no stranger to having a poopy butt.

not sure why #Poopybutts is trending, and i’m not gonna bother to see why, but here’s my poopybutt pic.twitter.com/DV3sy0f20G — jamour ♔ (@jxmour) August 18, 2021

Don’t know why #Poopybutts is trending, and a little scared to find out. But I’ll take this moment to share my own #Poopybutts aka fluffybutt, Dodger the Golden Wiener 💙 pic.twitter.com/6hn3jfUREP — Magali (@Maggy_Gee_) August 18, 2021

Let’s not forget the kitties.

#Poopybutts is our nickname for the baby cats. pic.twitter.com/xaKhovkaKu — Rutger Hill (@RHTPNT) August 19, 2021

And the bunnies.

IDK why #Poopybutts is trending, but here’s my little poo gremlin pic.twitter.com/TgwDXaUxGb — death comes for everyone (@critical_meme) August 19, 2021

If it’s not animal-related, maybe it’s an opportunity to dunk on some truly heinous poopy butts?

Or maybe it’s Gail Simone.

Yep.

It’s Gail Simone.

via GIPHY

This little Twitter experiment is a good testament to the power that Gail Simone possesses. You either know her for her comic book work or for the pure magic that is her Twitter account (or, if you’re like me, you say yes to all when it comes to Gail Simone). Occasionally, she’ll pose a question on Twitter that, inevitably, starts trending, or she comes up with a hashtag that, well, starts trending. Her tweets can range from fun inquiries about cartoon crushes to commentary on tired accusations of being a fake nerd girl.

Or.

Poopybutts.

I found this image on the internet and don’t know to whom I should give credit, but here it is:#Poopybutts pic.twitter.com/QjuZS7ARbo — Jason Palumbo🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈❤️ (@DoubleDribbleWP) August 18, 2021

What’s hilarious about this latest episode of “Gail Simone does a thing on the Internet” is that she made the hashtag in an attempt to prove that she can’t make absolutely anything trend.

Only to discover that, lol, yes she can.

Twice today, I made ridiculous hashtags to make fun of ridiculous hashtags, both were one-off jokes, not intended to continue. Both became trending topics. One was #Poopybutt, a joke to show I could not make every hashtag trend. It trended anyway.#poopybutt. Weird. https://t.co/92Ws6RpK9j — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 19, 2021

I don’t know about y’all but moments like this are half the reason why I’m even on Twitter, though this might be the first time in history where there’s an actual answer to the question, “Why is [insert thing that comes out of nowhere] trending?”

#Poopybutts Ya know… People always say “DON’T USE TWITTER! IS SO AWFUL!” But those people will NEVER experience such glorious moments like these. THIS is the REAL reason to get twitter. pic.twitter.com/jNbRWMO4oU — Arkhize (@ark_hize) August 19, 2021

I’m so glad I get on Twitter to see #poopybutts trending in the United States. pic.twitter.com/k3irtYbgpU — Zoinkster (@The_Zoinkster) August 18, 2021

Me too, friend.

Thank you, Gail Simone.

(Image: Math Woman Meme/Twitter screencap)

