Please Just Let Me Believe This ‘Oppenheimer’ Parody Soundtrack Is Real

As we recently learned, the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie movie is wildly eclectic. But then Barbie’s sister Oppenheimer came out swinging, saying, “Watch me be so different from you, Barbie, I’m not like other girls,” and somehow she managed to floor me even more.

Just kidding. She never said that but a parody account did. Le Cinéphiles evidently tapped into what they think Oppenheimer’s target audience will be and created this absolute monstrosity:

BREAKING: Christopher Nolan drops the official 'Sounds of OPPENHEIMER' tracklist featuring The Cure, Slowdive, My Bloody Valentine and more pic.twitter.com/dGDXuCawdI — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) May 25, 2023

I don’t even know where to begin here. There’s so much to unpack. The person running this account really read this particular audience for filth.

As we’ve covered previously, the kinds of men who are decrying Barbie in favor of Oppenheimer take themselves (and their aesthetic sensibilities) maybe a bit too seriously. And you know who else does the same thing? Fans of this kind of music. I know this, because I am such a fan. When I first saw this post, I was 100% willing to believe it was real, because—and I hate to admit this—my teenage self had at least three of these bands on any given playlist.

That kind of moody, introspective, obscure-adjacent alt-and-indie-rock vibe would be such a disastrous addition to a movie like Oppenheimer, yet it could also work, in a sort of deliciously naval-gaze-y way. I kind of love when historical dramas take from modern soundtracks, in order to anachronistically ground us in the contextual narrative. But also, come on. It would just be funny. Imagine watching J. Robert Oppenheimer do his mad scientist bullshit while this kind of music plays in the background:

I mean, honestly, if you’re not familiar with these artists and need a good laugh, I strongly encourage you to go down the list and listen to ALL of them. Then try to imagine them juxtaposed against the movie about the guy who made the atomic bomb. As it is, these were the songs that scored my generation’s angsty teen years, and then our regrettable collegiate hookups in rooms decorated with tapestries, salt lamps, and David Foster Wallace books. These are the sorts of bands younger generations are starting to make fun of as “manipulator music.”

You really got me going, Mr. Parody Guy. The typos and shitty graphic design make it even better. Honestly, I’m kind of disappointed the movie won’t be such a self-indulgent downer now.

