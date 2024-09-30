Pizza Hut’s ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ collab has the internet skeptical over ‘black goo’

Pizza Hut recently unveiled its limited-time Venom: The Last Dance-inspired menu. However, the internet wasn’t quite sold on the menu items, which were drizzled in “black goo.”
Venom: The Last Dance will be released on October 25 and marks the third film in the Venom film series. The highly anticipated movie will see Knull, the creator of the symbiotes, make his live-action debut as Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom face their biggest challenge yet.
It’s fairly common for blockbuster movies to secure collaborations with restaurant chains and food and beverage brands. Crumbl Cookie recently debuted a Beetlejuice “Afterlike” Cake cookie to celebrate the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and debuted a Wonka-themed cookie last year. In July, DiGiorno Pizza released three specialty pizzas inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine. Usually, these foods’ packaging and designs will include a subtle nod to its collaborative movie. For example, the Wonka-inspired Crumbl cookie was red velvet with a “W” inscribed on top.
Pizza Hut, though, decided to get very creative with its Venom: The Last Dance collaboration and incorporate the symbiote’s “black goo.”
Social media reacts to Pizza Hut’s Venom-inspired menu
Recently, Pizza Hut Australia announced its Venom: The Last Dance collaboration on Instagram. The post included a brief glimpse of the limited-time Pizza Hut x Venom: The Last Dance menu items and details for those interested in entering a sweepstake for a trip to Las Vegas.
The special menu featured a specialty pizza box designed with the Venom logo. However, the food items really caught viewers’ attention. They included pizza, breadsticks, pasta, and chicken wings, all heavily drizzled with a black substance. Viewers were even more confused when Dexerto and several other outlets reported on the news on X and simply described the items as “covered in black goo.”
In the comments, users pondered what the “black goo” was and debated whether eating the substance Venom is made of sounds appetizing.
Some commenters suggested that the black goo was balsamic glaze or pesto sauce with food coloring, and they were close. Pizza Hut’s website confirms that the black goo is actually just black aioli. Aioli is usually made of a mixture of mayonnaise, olive oil, vinegar, and garlic and goes well with any savory items, making it a good match for Pizza Hut’s items. However, the pizza chain may want to make the content of its “black goo” a bit more apparent in advertisements.
Published: Sep 30, 2024 05:41 pm