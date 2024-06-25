The Pink Mercy Skin Is Finally Returning to ‘Overwatch 2’!

It’s time to gear up, Overwatch 2 fans, because the Pink Mercy skin is finally returning to the game. We’ve got all the news on Pink Mercy’s release date, along with details on how to unlock the skin down below.

Recommended Videos

So, what exactly is the Pink Mercy skin anyway? Here’s a bit of brief history. As reported by Blizzard, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Charity Event was a special Overwatch limited event that was held from March 8 to May 21, 2018 by Blizzard and BCRF to raise money for charity and research. There were unlockables related to charity for players to earn, as well as paid cosmetics. The most sought-after skin from the event was Pink Mercy. This skin cost $14.99 at the time, and all of the proceeds went directly to BCRF.

Now, this skin has finally returned to the game. According to Game Rant, both the original Pink Mercy skin and a new exclusive Rose Gold Mercy variant will be available for purchase from June 25 to July 8. That gives players about two weeks to snag both. You’ll need to pony up $15 for Pink Mercy, while the Rose Gold variant will be $20 and part of a special bundle.

As always, cosmetics are just that: appearance. They do not provide any in-game tactical advantages, unless you count distracting your opponents with your stylish drip as a strategic edge. Inside the Rose Gold Mercy bundle, you’ll find the following items:

Rose Gold Mercy skin

3x sprays

3x player icons

3x name cards

Heroic Mercy weapon skin

If you’re a fan of the winged medic, you won’t want to miss this. In the meantime, read up on our article about whether the popular Pharmercy (Pharah + Mercy) ship is confirmed canon or not.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy