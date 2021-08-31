HBO is filled with highly anticipated shows, but nothing like The Last of Us. Not even Game of Thrones had this kind of buzz prior to the first season dropping, as far as I am aware, and maybe that’s just because the games it’s based on are so beloved. While The Last of Us: Part II just came out last year, the world still wants more Joel Miller in their lives, and with Pedro Pascal leading the series, we can’t wait to see what it holds.

And now, it seems as if the pilot episode has wrapped. The series will have a few different directors taking on episodes, but director Kantemir Balagov posted a picture of the slate from the show to Instagram to talk about the pilot and thank the cast and crew. Writing, “My job here is done. I’m really grateful for the opportunity. It was a great experience with ups & downs. Much love to the crew,” he then tagged the crew and cast involved before writing “P.S. Back to Mother Russia.”

With the pilot done, that means that the show is well underway, and with a ten-episode order for the first season, we probably won’t be seeing The Last of Us until later in 2022. That seems like a million years away, but I’m willing to wait however long it takes to bring the story of Joel Miller and Ellie Williams to life in the way that EP and writer Neil Druckmann wants.

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Take a bunch of vaccines, put ’em in a white box, call it Xanthomythryfryocin, label it as a cure for leopard diarrhea, tell Tucker Carlson the government doesn’t want him to know about it, this pandemic is over in a month — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 31, 2021

“I’m a Sex Worker and a Sex-Trafficking Survivor. Shame on Bill Maher for Mocking Us.” (via The Daily Beast)

Even older women are joining the slander 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4oMbnQ8RvD — Crocs4Life🐸 (@platanossoy) August 30, 2021

The hidden history of Nichelle Nichols’ conservativeship (via Medium)

HARLEY QUINN has won Best Animated Series at the Hollywood Critics Association’s TV awards pic.twitter.com/lkQB1qAHgD — DC Animated (@DC_Animated) August 30, 2021

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

