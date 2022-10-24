Pick Your Last Saved British Person, Because They’re the New Prime Minister, This Meme Says
The UK is cycling through Prime Ministers faster than Doctors in Doctor Who. At some point, the country is bound to run out of people to put forward for the role.
Donald Trump proved governments don’t need to be restricted to people with, you know, political experience or knowledge. Liz Truss’ resignation and the ensuing battle between the remaining Tories for who will get the top job for the next few weeks has prompted people on Twitter to put forward their bets on the next Prime Minister.
Begun by @moroshenoice, the tagline “the most recently saved British person gallery is the new Prime Minister” has led tp a flurry of Brits being nominated for the job. Here are a few of our favorite results from the meme thread.
Florence For The People
The dog days are over, the Florence days have just begun…
Joseph Quinn
If he can lead a DND squad, he can lead a country.
Emma D’Arcy
A negroni, spagliato, with prosecco in it, delivered to 10 Downing Street pronto.
Robbie Coltrane
In another life, perhaps
Mr Blobby
If anyone can scare some sense back into the UK, it’ll be this monstrosity.
Matt Smith
Daemon may not sit the Iron Throne, but Matt Smith can take the Downing Street Chair. Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but hey ho.
Jodie Whittaker
She’s back after one day away and she’s ready to sort the country out.
Sir Ian McKellen
Truly, the best possible option.
Sir Patrick Stewart
If we had to choose another Sir, it would have to be Patrick Stewart.
Maggie Smith
Forget Liz Truss, Maggie Smith would show the world what a female leader can be like.
(featured image: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
