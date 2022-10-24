The UK is cycling through Prime Ministers faster than Doctors in Doctor Who. At some point, the country is bound to run out of people to put forward for the role.

Donald Trump proved governments don’t need to be restricted to people with, you know, political experience or knowledge. Liz Truss’ resignation and the ensuing battle between the remaining Tories for who will get the top job for the next few weeks has prompted people on Twitter to put forward their bets on the next Prime Minister.

Begun by @moroshenoice, the tagline “the most recently saved British person gallery is the new Prime Minister” has led tp a flurry of Brits being nominated for the job. Here are a few of our favorite results from the meme thread.

the most recently saved british person in your gallery is the new prime minister, go pic.twitter.com/kpiJDaqf7H — ingrid 😶‍🌫️ (@morozhenoice) October 20, 2022

Florence For The People

The dog days are over, the Florence days have just begun…

the most recently saved british person in your gallery is the new prime minister.



Florence for the people https://t.co/JTHHv7cU5I pic.twitter.com/G5m7cxDIad — Princess Weekes (@WeekesPrincess) October 20, 2022

Joseph Quinn

If he can lead a DND squad, he can lead a country.

Literally had to scroll back to early august https://t.co/uBQAhKdKh3 pic.twitter.com/kNvyvYt4J9 — werekick 🌕 misses mcr (@THORCROCS) October 21, 2022

Emma D’Arcy

A negroni, spagliato, with prosecco in it, delivered to 10 Downing Street pronto.

"the most recently saved British person in your gallery is the new prime minister, go"



I mean I'm not British but I will Accept Them 😤 https://t.co/b46XA41K24 pic.twitter.com/2FNNtKrj5l — malewife enabler in chief PhD⁷ (@thebittersnake) October 21, 2022

Robbie Coltrane

In another life, perhaps

Mr Blobby

If anyone can scare some sense back into the UK, it’ll be this monstrosity.

Matt Smith

Daemon may not sit the Iron Throne, but Matt Smith can take the Downing Street Chair. Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but hey ho.

Jodie Whittaker

She’s back after one day away and she’s ready to sort the country out.

I have some excellent news for you. https://t.co/qHiW5pGRE6 pic.twitter.com/zxmDjNGBOC — Sally the Jeep (@SallytheJeep) October 20, 2022

Sir Ian McKellen

Truly, the best possible option.

what’s this? BY GOD, IT’S SIR IAN MCKELLEN WITH SOME SICK MOVES https://t.co/DFSnP5fJna pic.twitter.com/GOw4iM3DoW — s.t. 🦇 (@crispinophurs) October 20, 2022

Sir Patrick Stewart

If we had to choose another Sir, it would have to be Patrick Stewart.

Maggie Smith

Forget Liz Truss, Maggie Smith would show the world what a female leader can be like.

I had to go back two years to find this, I do not save pictures of British people. https://t.co/rFseRxhx7c pic.twitter.com/y7KGOBGsva — intends to practice quackery 🦆 (@bossterkeaton) October 20, 2022

