Pick Your Last Saved British Person, Because They’re the New Prime Minister, This Meme Says

By Oct 24th, 2022, 6:39 am
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: The front page of the London-based newspaper "The Evening Standard" announces the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, in Westminster on October 20, 2022 in London, England. Liz Truss has been the UK Prime Minister for just 44 days and has had a tumultuous time in office. Her mini-budget saw the GBP fall to its lowest-ever level against the dollar, increasing mortgage interest rates and deepening the cost-of-living crisis. She responded by sacking her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, whose replacement announced a near total reversal of the previous policies. Yesterday saw the departure of Home Secretary Suella Braverman and a chaotic vote in the House of Commons chamber. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The UK is cycling through Prime Ministers faster than Doctors in Doctor Who. At some point, the country is bound to run out of people to put forward for the role.

Donald Trump proved governments don’t need to be restricted to people with, you know, political experience or knowledge. Liz Truss’ resignation and the ensuing battle between the remaining Tories for who will get the top job for the next few weeks has prompted people on Twitter to put forward their bets on the next Prime Minister.

Begun by @moroshenoice, the tagline “the most recently saved British person gallery is the new Prime Minister” has led tp a flurry of Brits being nominated for the job. Here are a few of our favorite results from the meme thread.

Florence For The People

The dog days are over, the Florence days have just begun…

Joseph Quinn

If he can lead a DND squad, he can lead a country.

Emma D’Arcy

A negroni, spagliato, with prosecco in it, delivered to 10 Downing Street pronto.

Robbie Coltrane

In another life, perhaps

Mr Blobby

If anyone can scare some sense back into the UK, it’ll be this monstrosity.

Matt Smith

Daemon may not sit the Iron Throne, but Matt Smith can take the Downing Street Chair. Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but hey ho.

Jodie Whittaker

She’s back after one day away and she’s ready to sort the country out.

Sir Ian McKellen

Truly, the best possible option.

Sir Patrick Stewart

If we had to choose another Sir, it would have to be Patrick Stewart.

Maggie Smith

Forget Liz Truss, Maggie Smith would show the world what a female leader can be like.

