Things We Saw Today: If Picard Is Just Several Hours of Him Petting a Dog … That’s Fine

We are six days from the launch of the first episode of Picard. The highly-anticipated sequel series to Star Trek: The Next Generation will debut on CBS All Access on January 23, but TV Insider has a clip on some of the first minutes of the series and they’re pretty wonderful.

We see a happily retired Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) enjoying the idyllic comforts of his family’s vineyard, I assume in France. He’s walking among the vines with a cane I think is purely aesthetic and enjoying the sun and … and his good good dog companion! And the dog’s actual name is Number One!!!!

I honestly want to live this life of wine and a good pup, and I am very happy that Picard has been given a few years of peace. I would like an entire hour of more of Picard trying to teach his pitbull French, please. (Both Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell are passionate pitbull supporters IRL.)

Of course, it won’t last long. This is an action show and as we can see from the final, most recent trailer (and previous trailers). It looks … tense.

Also we’re extremely emotional about seeing everyone at the recent premiere.

Making #StarTrekPicard was so intriguing for me, and sharing it with this audience at our London premiere 🇬🇧 was great. We premiere around the globe in just six days.

🌎🌍🌏 More than 200 countries worldwide: @primevideouk

🇺🇸: @cbsallaccess

🇨🇦: @ctvscifi

🎥: @freewillpower pic.twitter.com/pQqjRlZZWj — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 17, 2020

What more can we say? Sir Patrick. Dogs. Space. The Federation. We cannot wait for Picard.

(via: io9, image: Matt Kennedy/CBS)

