Phil Lord and Chris Miller Are Bringing Sony’s Marvel Properties to Television and We Couldn’t Be More Excited

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who helped bring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to beautiful life, are hard at work on a “handful” of new live-action shows for Marvel and Sony. This means that they’ll be tackling any (and only) characters connected with Spider-Man, as those are Sony property. “We are developing a handful of live-action shows using Sony’s Marvel characters, of which there are like 900 characters,” they told reporters at the 2019 TCAs, as reported by Deadline. “We’re figuring out a way to develop the shows so that each are their own unique experience but are also related.”

There were rumors that Lord and Miller were developing numerous Spider-Man-inspired TV shows after the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Ham shorts and other possibly animated titles. Lord and Miller inked a deal with Sony Television earlier this year, all but cementing that the shows were in development, but this new information makes the Spider Television Universe a concrete reality, and the Live-Action element is an intriguing twist.

This is excellent news on so many fronts. Lord and Miller helped make Spider-Verse an absolute triumph that brought home an Oscar. They get why Spider-Man is a great character, and more importantly, they’ve shown skill in adapting multiple Spider-characters. Their Kingpin, Doc Ock, Aunt May, and Spider-people are amazingly well-rounded and fascinating takes on the characters. Giving them free access to the Spider-Man catalogue and allowing them to develop from there is a smart move, especially since both creatives are going to be in demand following their Oscar win.

Whether any of these titles will be animated remains to be seen. I hope that they are still developing a Spider-Verse sequel and that the rumored Spider-Gwen spinoff is still in development. I need more Miles, Gwen, and Peter B. Parker in my life. A couple shorts featuring Spider-Ham and Spider-Noir would also be fantastic, and don’t forget Peni Parker! It would be hard to translate them to a live-action series after their animated success, especially since the voice actors are in demand, but hopefully we’ll get an animated look at them going forward.

What shows and characters do you want to see developed by Lord and Miller? Should Doc Ock somehow get her own spinoff? Are you more interested in a direct Spider-Verse sequel? Let us know in the comments!

(via Deadline)

