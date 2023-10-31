I Will Happily Give ‘Persona 5 Tactica’ Another 500 Hours of My Precious Life

I’m not being facetious, I actually DO need 500 more hours of Persona 5. I don’t care that I’ve put more effort into my Persona 5 love life than my actual love life, ANNE AND MAKOTO DESERVE TO BE TREATED LIKE PRINCESSES, and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do (while also letting the hot goth doctor medically malpractice all over my willing body) when Persona 5 Tactica arrives.

It doesn’t matter to me that I’ve spent more time in Qliphoth than I have outside. Capturing all of those other personas and smashing them together like Barbie dolls was WORTH IT. And I’m ready to do it all again. And Persona 5 Tactica is gonna help me do it.

What is Persona 5 Tactica about?

From what little we know about the game, Persona 5 Tactica takes place sometime during the events of Persona 5 proper. The Phantom Thieves of Heart have been transported to a land that looks like Revolutionary France, which is ruled by a tyrannical queen named Marie. Marie’s military force of Legionaries immediately overtake the Phantom Thieves, brainwashing everyone except for Joker and Morgana. The pair are saved by Erina, a hero who is part of the Rebel Corps that stands against Marie. Joker and Morgana will have to team up with Erina in order to save his friends and put an end to Marie’s reign of terror once and for all.

What’s the gameplay like?

Everyone put on your camo gear, cause it’s gonna get TACTICAL. While Persona 5 proper plays more like a traditional turn-based RPG similar to the Final Fantasy series, Persona 5 Tactica battles will more closely resemble the gameplay of the Fire Emblem series. Battles will take place on a grid, where characters fight chess-like for control of an interactive map. Like a classic RPG, the game will also feature character growth trees, where players can upgrade their characters’ skill and abilities using Growth Points. Weapons will be more prominently featured in the game, as players will be able to fuse personas to create power armaments that outclass anything you can buy from an item shop. These new mechanics only scratch the surface of the changes to the combat system, so prepare to lose an additional 100 hours of your life figuring out the game’s intricacies.

When will it be released?

The game will be officially released on on November 16, 2023, and will be available to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. That means that TRUE fans of the series can beat the game on each one of these systems, thereby dedicating THE REST OF THEIR WAKING LIVES to completing the game. But with chibi versions of the characters as cute as these, what more could you want?

