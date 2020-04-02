People Stuck at Home Recreating Classic Paintings Is Our New Favorite Trend
It's ART
People have a lot of time on the hands right now, and many are stuck at home, so it’s a great excuse to make art. And no, we don’t mean original art, that can be stressful. We mean replicating famous works of art that are already out there with what they have one hand. Now that’s fun.
People all over social media are rising to challenges set by famous museums to recreate iconic works of art with whatever is just lying around the house and the results are fantastic. The Getty Museum led the charge on twitter.
Madonna and child.https://t.co/ZbnVeToUPE pic.twitter.com/7Vkl91CF6D
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
But it’s a trend that’s been going for a while on Instagram under the tag #TussenKunstEnQuarantine and gathered the account tussenkunstenquarantine, which translates to “between art and quarantine.” The results from both challenges are indeed works of art.
View this post on Instagram
Ook de collecties van de Koninklijke Verzamelingen lenen zich perfect voor @tussenkunstenquarantaine bekijk alle mooie creaties van onze collega’s @paleisamsterdam! #thuiswerken #tussenkunstenquarantaine #koninklijkeverzamelingen #koningpyrrhus #schilderij #ferdinandbol #schoorsteenstuk #ouderaadzaal #paleisamsterdam #positivepost #stayhomechallenge #quarantimekiller #quarantineart #arthistoryathome #museumfromhome
Inspired!
View this post on Instagram
Outside office 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine #usedprops✔️#thedeathofmarat @chateauchapiteau
The challenge can also be adorable!
And real pets are welcome too!
View this post on Instagram
One more for the @gettymuseum @tussenkunstenquarantaine challenge because, well, Goose looks so darn cute dressed up. Inspiration painting: Jan Van Eych, Man in a Red Turban. #gettymuseum #tussenkunstenquarantaine #getty #betweenartandquarantine #stayathomechallenge #museumathome
— rachelforrest (@RachelForrest) March 27, 2020
Add Kids!
Here’s our recreation of Klimt’s Mother and Child. Thanks for the fun Sunday morning art project! #klimt #motherandchild #recreateart #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/zWPNaCjxwR
— Stephanie Layne (@AlwaysLayne) March 29, 2020
(We love this one!)
View this post on Instagram
Rock the boat 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine #mademyday #swipeforthemakingoff #usedprops✔️ @s_and_s_patterns
The results are so much fun and people are getting so creative!
View this post on Instagram
59 Things to do before I am 60 No.18 Accept A Challenge #recreateanoldmaster Lockdown continues here in Spain as in most places, and I seem to be suffering from ‘virtual life’ overload! However, a challenge given by the @gettymuseum Getty Museum to recreate an old master or work of art piqued my interest as I scrolled through all the creative before and after images people had come up with using only 3 household items. So I decided to create my own ‘Ophelia’ by John Everett Millais. This is one of my favourite paintings and was painted in 1851 and completed in 1852. It depicts Ophelia, a William Shakespeare character from the play ‘Hamlet’, singing as she lay in the river. She is driven to despair because her father had been murdered by her lover, Hamlet. It is held at The Tate gallery in London. There, on the pendent boughs her coronet weeds Clambering to hang, an envious sliver broke; When down her weedy trophies and herself Fell in the weeping brook. Her clothes spread wide, And, mermaid-like, awhile they bore her up; Which time she chanted snatches of old tunes, As one incapable of her own distress, Or like a creature native and indued Unto that element; but long it could not be Till that her garments, heavy with their drink, Pull’d the poor wretch from her melodious lay To muddy death. From Hamlet by Shakespeare So I challenge you to find the 3 household objects I used and if you want to try one of your own there is plenty of inspiration on the internet and Instagram using these hashtags. #betweenartandquarantine #gettymuseum #gettymuseumchallenge #tussenkunstenquarantaine
View this post on Instagram
Véritable plaisir de participer au #challengephotos de @thyonesca et @autempledesmodes avec ce tableau de 1908, “a midsummer night’s dream” par Edward Robert Hugues… #preraphaelitequarantine #boredasapreraphaelite #preraphaelite #1900 #victorianfashion #victorianpaintings #confinement #quarantaine #quarantine #fairy #midsummernightsdream #detournement #restezchezvous #stayhome #staysafe #tussenkunstenquarantaine
View this post on Instagram
“Recreate artwork with materials at your home” Volavìa join the Getty’s museum challenge!🙋♂️ Italian beekeepers in “Les Amants” – R. Magritte🐝💏 #betweenartandquarantine #tussenkunstenquarantaine #museumathome #artselfie #stayathomechallenge #apicolturavolavia #gettymuseum #tussenkunstenquarantaine
Some versions are also pretty funny.
View this post on Instagram
I gotta brag, my friend Diana did the #gettymuseum art challenge too….on her husband!! RELATIONSHIP GOALS!!🤣🤣
“Triple Self Portrait” by Norman Rockwell pic.twitter.com/LEr2e2bl7x
— Robert Etheredge (@BobEtheredge) March 28, 2020
Loved seeing my favorite painting recreated here:
View this post on Instagram
The @gettymuseum asked people to recreate paintings with what they have at home. I give you The Lady of Shalott, John William Waterhouse, 1888 and The Lady of Arkadelphia, Jennifer Vaughn Fayard, 2020! . Materials: tarp, kayak, handmade quilt, robe belt, tablecloth, white shirt, paper towels, head band, and hair pins. . #quarantineartclub #quarantinelife #copycat #recreate #livepainting #arkansaswatertrails #quarantinefun #kayaklife #kayakingadventures #perceptionkayaks #backyard #museumlover #nailedit #artmuseum #gettymuseum #gettymuseumchallenge #livingmuseum
There are so many more that we can’t include, so this is just a sampling. Check out the #Betweenartandquarantine and #GettyMuseum tags on Instagram for a great start, or better yet, make your own masterpiece at home!
(Via: Sad and Useless, Featured image: Berries_and_Sheeps/Tussenkunstenquarantaine on Instagram)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com