People Stuck at Home Recreating Classic Paintings Is Our New Favorite Trend

It's ART

By Jessica MasonApr 2nd, 2020, 11:49 am

People have a lot of time on the hands right now, and many are stuck at home, so it’s a great excuse to make art. And no, we don’t mean original art, that can be stressful. We mean replicating famous works of art that are already out there with what they have one hand. Now that’s fun.

People all over social media are rising to challenges set by famous museums to recreate iconic works of art with whatever is just lying around the house and the results are fantastic.  The Getty Museum led the charge on twitter.

But it’s a trend that’s been going for a while on Instagram under the tag #TussenKunstEnQuarantine and gathered the account tussenkunstenquarantine, which translates to “between art and quarantine.” The results from both challenges are indeed works of art.

Inspired!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Outside office 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine #usedprops✔️#thedeathofmarat @chateauchapiteau

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

The challenge can also be adorable!

And real pets are welcome too!

Add Kids!

(We love this one!)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rock the boat 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine #mademyday #swipeforthemakingoff #usedprops✔️ @s_and_s_patterns

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

The results are so much fun and people are getting so creative!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

59 Things to do before I am 60 No.18 Accept A Challenge #recreateanoldmaster Lockdown continues here in Spain as in most places, and I seem to be suffering from ‘virtual life’ overload! However, a challenge given by the @gettymuseum Getty Museum to recreate an old master or work of art piqued my interest as I scrolled through all the creative before and after images people had come up with using only 3 household items. So I decided to create my own ‘Ophelia’ by John Everett Millais. This is one of my favourite paintings and was painted in 1851 and completed in 1852. It depicts Ophelia, a William Shakespeare character from the play ‘Hamlet’, singing as she lay in the river. She is driven to despair because her father had been murdered by her lover, Hamlet. It is held at The Tate gallery in London. There, on the pendent boughs her coronet weeds Clambering to hang, an envious sliver broke; When down her weedy trophies and herself Fell in the weeping brook. Her clothes spread wide, And, mermaid-like, awhile they bore her up; Which time she chanted snatches of old tunes, As one incapable of her own distress, Or like a creature native and indued Unto that element; but long it could not be Till that her garments, heavy with their drink, Pull’d the poor wretch from her melodious lay To muddy death. From Hamlet by Shakespeare So I challenge you to find the 3 household objects I used and if you want to try one of your own there is plenty of inspiration on the internet and Instagram using these hashtags. #betweenartandquarantine #gettymuseum #gettymuseumchallenge #tussenkunstenquarantaine

A post shared by Steffi Goddard Artist (@steffi_goddard_artist) on

Some versions are also pretty funny.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I gotta brag, my friend Diana did the #gettymuseum art challenge too….on her husband!! RELATIONSHIP GOALS!!🤣🤣

A post shared by Nicole Garrett (@nicolegarrettart) on

Loved seeing my favorite painting recreated here:

There are so many more that we can’t include, so this is just a sampling. Check out the #Betweenartandquarantine and #GettyMuseum tags on Instagram for a great start, or better yet, make your own masterpiece at home!

(Via: Sad and Useless, Featured image: Berries_and_Sheeps/Tussenkunstenquarantaine on Instagram)

