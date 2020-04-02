People Stuck at Home Recreating Classic Paintings Is Our New Favorite Trend

People have a lot of time on the hands right now, and many are stuck at home, so it’s a great excuse to make art. And no, we don’t mean original art, that can be stressful. We mean replicating famous works of art that are already out there with what they have one hand. Now that’s fun.

People all over social media are rising to challenges set by famous museums to recreate iconic works of art with whatever is just lying around the house and the results are fantastic. The Getty Museum led the charge on twitter.

But it’s a trend that’s been going for a while on Instagram under the tag #TussenKunstEnQuarantine and gathered the account tussenkunstenquarantine, which translates to “between art and quarantine.” The results from both challenges are indeed works of art.

Inspired!

View this post on Instagram Outside office 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine #usedprops✔️#thedeathofmarat @chateauchapiteau A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

The challenge can also be adorable!

And real pets are welcome too!

Add Kids!

(We love this one!)

The results are so much fun and people are getting so creative!

Some versions are also pretty funny.

“Triple Self Portrait” by Norman Rockwell pic.twitter.com/LEr2e2bl7x — Robert Etheredge (@BobEtheredge) March 28, 2020

Loved seeing my favorite painting recreated here:

There are so many more that we can’t include, so this is just a sampling. Check out the #Betweenartandquarantine and #GettyMuseum tags on Instagram for a great start, or better yet, make your own masterpiece at home!

(Via: Sad and Useless, Featured image: Berries_and_Sheeps/Tussenkunstenquarantaine on Instagram)

