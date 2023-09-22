People Are Planning To Watch the ‘John Wick’ Spinoff for One Obvious Reason

John Wick, the 2014 thriller that follows an assassin who’s seeking revenge against the people who killed his dog, completely swept the world upon its release.

Not only did the movie star eternal heartthrob Keanu Reeves, but it also let every pet owner feel vindicated as the now-four-movie franchise was based on an act of vengeance for killing an innocent fur buddy, and there’s nothing more compelling than that.

And now the franchise has spawned a spinoff miniseries, The Continental, which will retrace the steps of how The Continental, a chain of hotels around the world that serves as a neutral ground for murderers and assassins, came to be and the backstory of Winston Scott, its eventual owner.

However, though the show takes place in the world of John Wick, fans are flocking to the show for one specific reason, and it has nothing to do with the franchise.

The Continental is resting on the back of one actor

The Continental, which is set to premiere today, cast the iconic Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator, a presumed villain in the series. McGrath can be seen in various trailers with a half mask covering her lower face and her distinct Irish accent voicing her lines.

For those who haven’t been on the WLW side of Tumblr for a minute, McGrath has had a cult following since she appeared in the series Merlin in 2008. However, her following grew exponentially when she was cast as Lena Luthor in the second season of The CW’s superhero show Supergirl.

While on Supergirl, McGrath’s Lena was constantly shipped with the show’s lead character Kara Danvers (a.k.a. Supergirl) as the pair constantly shared romantically charged moments, whether they were saving each other from danger or having quiet, intimate moments within the walls of their respective safe spaces.

Despite the ship never becoming canon, fans still loved McGrath and continuously made her trend whenever Supergirl aired. It seems like the same phenomenon is occurring with The Continental as various McGrath stans have taken to social media to make sure Peacock (the miniseries’ streaming home) know that they’re only tuning in because McGrath happens to be a part of the project.

Below are some of the best stan-coded tweets:

watching this for katie mcgrath ONLY like she’s a star pic.twitter.com/fMaVGcvvwX — yana (@lenalvthr) September 20, 2023

Katie: “I instantly knew who she was. I literally read it and I said, ‘We can tape this, I’ve got it.”



The reviews: "She was the highlight of the show."

"She is the only one who understood the assignment."



KATIE MCGRATH THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE ? pic.twitter.com/jJVN4BZraz — ali – katie mcgrath's wife (@mcgrathxluthor) September 21, 2023

the adjudicator is coming and she's gonna end us allpic.twitter.com/Vojfu7sZIT — ali – katie mcgrath's wife (@mcgrathxluthor) September 21, 2023

katie mcgrath is going to have lesbians begging on their knees for her again, her voice keeps getting more attractive everytime pic.twitter.com/1zas3AbWO7 — m (@lesbocinema) September 20, 2023

It’s truly a testament to McGrath’s star power that she’s able to completely dominate a series despite being on screen for such a short amount of time.

(feature image: Peacock)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]