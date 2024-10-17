People are literally blaming Liam Payne’s death on one person and they need to stop

The internet needs to stop blaming Maya Henry for Liam Payne’s death.

Recommended Videos

On October 18, the world was shocked to discover that former One Direction member Liam Payne passed away at just 31 years old. According to authorities from Buenos Aires, Argentina, the singer fell from the third floor balcony of his hotel. Following the devastating news, fans have taken to social media to express how they feel about the young star’s passing.

While most people mourned for the singer and reminisced on the memories he brought fans as a member of One Direction, not everyone was positive. In fact, a large number of Liam Payne stans have taken to blaming his ex-fiancé, Maya Henry, for his death. While it’s understandable for fans to be upset that their favorite singer has passed, blaming a singular person for Payne’s death is 100% wrong.

Maya Henry reveals tumultuous relationship with Liam Payne

Just days before Payne’s passing, Henry shared a TikTok video in which she accused the singer of being abusive during their relationship. She claimed Payne had chased her around the house with an axe, hit walls next to her head, and shattered glass tables. He also allegedly forced her to get an abortion and would send inappropriate messages to her family.

@mayahenry Replying to @marie anways sorry for the rant but things need to be addressed ♬ original sound – Maya Henry

Additionally, she claimed that Payne had cheated on her multiple times while under the influence of illegal substances. He would also reportedly prey upon One Direction fans through Snapchat and direct messages, stating he knew his fans would not snitch and would always forgive him.

After they broke up, she claimed Payne did not stop harassing her. Instead, he would make new iCloud accounts to continuously message her and her family.

Directioners, it’s time to leave Maya Henry alone

When Henry’s video first dropped, she was met with resounding support from the online community. As it came right after Payne was flamed for allegedly stealing attention during Niall Horan’s concert, people were quick to side with Henry and shame Payne.

However, the tables turned once Payne’s death was confirmed. Henry’s comments were flooded with comments blaming her for the singer’s death and claiming it is her fault. The hate got so bad that Henry has since restricted comments on both her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Anyone doing this is absolutely disgusting and should be ashamed of themselves. Maya Henry is completely valid for sharing her own personal experiences of emotional abuse with Liam and she is not responsible for his passing. pic.twitter.com/FvnaOuThSb — Mars (@Marsspace17_) October 16, 2024

There is one thing people fail to recognize: if the allegations are true, Maya Henry was a victim of abuse at the hands of Liam Payne. As a survivor, she has every right to tell her story and spread awareness about the kind of person Payne is. We can recognize that Payne may have done horrible things to Henry during their relationship, while also mourning the person Payne was during our childhood and teen years as a member of One Direction.

Can we mourn and grieve the loss of a talented and beloved former boy group member? Of course. For Gen Z’s, One Direction was their childhood, and Liam Payne was an integral member of the group. However, we do not need to pin the blame on anyone, especially someone he allegedly abused and had nothing to do with his passing.

Rest in peace, Liam Payne.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy