‘People are going to be really torn’: Dichen Lachlan understands the draw between the ‘Severance’ love triangle

Severance season 2 has come to an end and sadly, we’re left on a cliffhanger. Meaning we want some answers and we want them now! But we have to be patient and wait for season 3.

Recommended Videos

Luckily, I got to speak with Dichen Lachlan, who plays Gemma and Ms. Casey, about her role and getting to bring Gemma to life in season 2. In season 1, we saw Lachlan as Ms. Casey and knew that that was Mark Scout’s (Adam Scott) wife. But his innie, Mark S., did not know that fact. In season 2, we got to see the back story of Mark and Gemma and how they met and fell in love with each other.

Lachlan spoke with me about episode 7, titled “Chikhai Bardo” and shooting Mark and Gemma’s love story on film. And then we began talking about the finale. In “Cold Harbor,” Mark S. is forced to save Gemma with the looming fear of Mark Scout never returning to Lumon. The battle between innie and outie left fans devastated when, at the end, Mark S. stayed on the severed floor with Helly R. (Britt Lower), leaving Gemma trapped in a stairwell.

It was a very clear shift in the power dynamic and I asked Lachlan about that and how excited she was to dive into that for season 3. “I read that script and I was like, ‘Wow, people are gonna be really torn, they’re gonna be really torn. I didn’t so much think about the power dynamic as the audience has fallen in love with Mark and Helly R. and their relationship, they’ve spent so much time with them over a season and now we’ve just had episode seven where hopefully, they’re invested in Gemma and Mark and there’s gonna be lots of memes of people very frustrated after they finish watching.”

You can see our full conversation here:

Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy