Sounds Like The Mandalorian Season 3 May Give Us More of Pedro Pascal’s Face

Din Djarin is my husband. I love him and I’m obsessed with how his character has grown over the first two seasons of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. But his arc in season 2 showed the willingness to forgo the rules of the Mandalorians in order to protect what he loves.

When we first met Din Djarin, he refused to take off his helmet as it was part of his creed as a Mandalorian. But as we learned throughout season 2, that was just his faction of Mandalorians who believed that you could not show your face or have someone take off your helmet. So when Din Djarin was confronted with a choice to either save his son and reveal his face or stick to his creed, he chose to change his beliefs.

Talking to IndieWire about his current success with The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984, star Pedro Pascal opened up about Din Djarin’s mask removal in season 2. “As much as he says, ‘This is the way,’ that doesn’t mean this is the only way. I find it fascinating playing with that. We don’t know what he ends up being. He took his helmet off in a room full of people.”

What I think is beautiful about The Mandalorian is that it is ever-changing. Din Djarin was a man who stuck to himself, was there to be a bounty hunter, and that was it. Throughout our time with him, he’s changed into a father for Grogu, someone who will drop everything to help those he cares about, and is willing to re-evaluate the “truths” he was fed as a child.

I also want to point out that Din was told it was the Mandalorian way and wasn’t even told about the different Mandalorians out there. That’s why, when Bo-Katan appears, he has a moment of trying to understand how they can take off their helmets with such ease.

Pascal went on to talk about the nakedness that Din must feel when he does have the helmet off because he has been wearing it since he was a child. “The entire idea of getting to inhabit somebody who, since they were a child, no human has seen their face, it was almost impossible to imagine the level of nakedness and exposure, the overwhelming paralysis. It can’t happen, but it’s a mission and the child has to be saved. It was a super-exciting dance of profound, incredible restraint and total exposure. I can count on my one hand the lines the character had. On the other hand, he’s desperately trying to hide in a room without a mask with his face exposed. It was cool and it was strange.”

Din Djarin is a character I think a lot of people write off—not because they don’t care, but because there is so much happening in the show that they don’t really focus on his journey, which, personally, seems like a mistake to me because Din Djarin is one of the more interesting characters out there.

“We follow this story for two seasons; there’s this bond that grows between the two of them. He tries to not let himself soften, but he cannot help himself. This practical story logic brought something else about that moment, what it would mean to touch his face.”

I’m excited for the future of Din Djarin, and from what Pascal is hinting at, we might see more of his face throughout season 3, and like … you know I’m not going to complain about seeing more of Pedro Pascal’s face.

(via ComicBook.com, image: LucasFilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com