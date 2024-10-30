Oh that Daredevil: Born Again trailer was hot

It feels great to be a fan of Matt Murdock. A new look at Daredevil: Born Again dropped and oh no, it is really hot. But that’s Matty for you!

Recommended Videos

Charlie Cox is returning to the Marvel world as Matt, the blind lawyer by day and crime fighting man in a devil suit by night. While he has been in things like Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, this series is the first time we will have Matt Murdock back in his own story.

In a larger trailer for the upcoming slate of Marvel projects, we got our first look at Wonder Man, Ironheart, and more. One of the larger segments of the trailer included a new look at Daredevil: Born Again and it feels great to be back. It has been five years since we last had a new season of Daredevil and the trailer looks like a perfect return for the devil of Hell’s Kitchen!

First trailer for Marvel Studios’ TV slate:



• What If? S3 – Dec. 22

• Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Jan. 25

• Daredevil Born Again – Mar. 4

• Ironheart – June 24

• Eyes of Wakanda – Aug. 6

• Marvel Zombies – Oct ‘25

• Wonder Man – Dec ‘25 pic.twitter.com/OdmG9NeURE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 30, 2024

We knew that Daredevil: Born Again was slated for a March release date but the larger updates are exciting. My girl Riri Williams is finally getting her own show and I can’t wait to see it! But as your resident Matt Murdock fan, I do have to say that this look at the new series was very hot. Again, it’s Matty. ARE WE SURPRISED?

“It’s been some time, hasn’t it?” Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) says to Matt and we see clips of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and more. But it does seem to be another face off between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. When Fisk says that Matt has “come up in the world,” he throws back the same remark in Fisk’s face. And boy does it feel great to have these characters back.

The devil of Hell’s Kitchen is so back

The Netflix era of Marvel was one that really allowed us to explore characters who were deemed “smaller” on a more personal level. How else was Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) going to get her time to shine? While Daredevil had his own movie, it wasn’t the same for him in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When the shows were canceled at Netflix, it did hurt because it felt like we were going to lose the Defenders universe forever. Luckily, we have things like Born Again to bring these characters back. As of this moment, we are seeing the return of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) along with Matt, Fisk, and Frank. We don’t know about the rest of the Defenders.

Until we know what the future holds, we just get to dive in head first with our Catholic boy. Personally, I am beyond excited to see what kind of fight sequence they’ve cooked up for Matt this time around and this trailer really made me excited for what is to come. They’re not going to change what made the original run of Daredevil work and that’s all I could ask for!

Now, we just have to watch until March 4 for more of Matt Murdock.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy