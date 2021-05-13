Things We Saw Today: NO ONE WANTS TO WORK. WE JUST WANT THIS MEME.

You may have seen the signs going around the internet. Restaurants like Burger King and McDonalds are sharing that no one wants to work for minimum wage, deal with ungrateful customers, and not have benefits anymore. So they’re not returning to these jobs or applying for them, to show just how unfair these conditions are. The signs normally have some snark about the government giving people a “handout” during a global pandemic, and they’re truly showing just how much these corporations don’t care about the wellbeing of their employees.

They’ve given up on asking adults to work for starvation wages — now they’re begging for people’s children pic.twitter.com/dLKPhej6Sc — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 13, 2021

So Twitter has done what Twitter does best and taken to making fun of the signs in question.

WE ARE CLOSED. NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE. ALL THEY WANNA DO IS *REPEATED GUNSHOTS* AND *CASH REGISTER NOISE* — Quinn Welsh-Wilson (Bicken Bones #1 Fan) (@MonkipiQuinn) May 12, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE THEY JUST WANT TO TWEET ABOUT BEING HORNY AND MENTALLY ILL — Arielle Dundas (@ArielleDundas) May 13, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE PEOPLE ARE REALIZING THEIR WORTH AND WE HATE IT — Queen Kitten 👑 (@ElaniKitten) May 13, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED. NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE. YOU WERE THE CHOSEN ONE. IT WAS SAID YOU WOULD DESTROY THE SITH NOT JOIN THEM. YOU WERE TO BRING BALANCE TO THE FORCE NOT LEAVE IT IN DARKNESS — Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) May 13, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED. NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE. IF I COULD FIND YOU NOW, THINGS WOULD GET BETTER. WE COULD LEAVE THIS TOWN AND RUN FOREVER. — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 13, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED. NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE. MOOSE OUT FRONT SHOULDA TOLD YA. pic.twitter.com/D9lxBYNzKV — John Birchman 😷 ⬅️6️⃣➡️ (@johnbirchman) May 13, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED.

NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE.

THEY JUST WANNA BANG ON THE DRUM ALL DAY. — MajikCraft (@MajikPincat) May 12, 2021

Pay your employees a livable wage. Give them benefits. It’s that simple.

(image: Nickelodeon)

Here are some other stories we saw today:

James Gunn talks about DC properties that he loves. (via ComicBook.com)

The Psych (#Psych) gang will return for a third movie set to premiere on @peacockTV https://t.co/dhwIgSTG2y — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 13, 2021

The trailer for Home Before Dark season 2 is here. (via Variety)

LGBTQ protestors Vogue through the streets of Colombia. (via Dazed)

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are dating. (via People)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]