Things We Saw Today: NO ONE WANTS TO WORK. WE JUST WANT THIS MEME.

By Rachel LeishmanMay 13th, 2021, 4:55 pm

The Krusty Krab from Spongebob

You may have seen the signs going around the internet. Restaurants like Burger King and McDonalds are sharing that no one wants to work for minimum wage, deal with ungrateful customers, and not have benefits anymore. So they’re not returning to these jobs or applying for them, to show just how unfair these conditions are. The signs normally have some snark about the government giving people a “handout” during a global pandemic, and they’re truly showing just how much these corporations don’t care about the wellbeing of their employees.

So Twitter has done what Twitter does best and taken to making fun of the signs in question.

Pay your employees a livable wage. Give them benefits. It’s that simple.

(image: Nickelodeon)

