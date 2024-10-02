Paw Patrol Movie: Delores, Explained

Paw Patrol is one of the most popular bits of copaganda media around and features a lovable poodle named Delores. Some people may not know about her, so we’ll explain Paw Patrol Movie‘s Delores down below.

Paw Patrol first released back in August 12, 2013 on Nickelodeon (U.S) and TVOntario (Canada). From then onward, it became one of the biggest children’s shows on the planet. Created by Keith Chapman, Paw Patrol takes place in Adventure Bay, a coastal town where daily emergencies and adventures occur. Paw patrol, the name of a search-and-rescue team led by a boy named Ryder, is tasked with helping out the citizens of the town by responding to their calls.

As said by Page Six, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie starred Delores the poodle for the first time, voiced by no other than Kim Kardashian herself. As we’ve discussed, Kardashian is no stranger to hitting the front page for some kind of conflict or scandal. However, this time it seems like her name is associated with something somewhat wholesome, depending on your definition of the word.

In the film, Delores is a fairly minor character, as she’s only briefly in both of the Paw Patrol movies. Her character is fairly sassy and questioning, with a slight air of superiority, so to speak. With that being said, she is ultimately a nice person at the end of the day, always managing to do the right thing.

And this kindness that is central to so many of Paw Patrol‘s characters is the exact problem with the show. An article by Mother Jones breaks this down quite succinctly, this copaganda exists in so many children’s shows like Peppa Pig, Spongebob Squarepants, and Paw Patrol. In the latter, cops exist as forces of good within that world. They are largely portrayed as not only doing their job, but the best possible job one could ever hope to be. It’s framed overwhelmingly as a heroic role that all children should aspire to become.

And I’m just not down with that. I am both a person of color and LGBTQ+, so I am at higher risk of police state violence than cis white people are. This show is teaching children of color very bad messages that normalizes systemic and lawful genocide of vulnerable people across the country. It’s dangerous programming that should be shamed and criticized for what it is, not celebrated.

Paw Patrol is currently streaming on platforms such as Hulu, Youtube TV, Fubo, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, etc. We wrote about Paw Patrol not being on Netflix earlier this year, so you’re out of luck if you’re hoping to see it there.

