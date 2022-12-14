Patty Jenkins Shuts Down ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Rogue Squadron’ Rumors in Open Letter

It’s been a rough week for “insiders” trying to scoop what is going on at Warner Bros. because the creatives behind the projects they’re commenting on aren’t exactly ready to just let their lies fly. James Gunn is known for being extremely present online and telling people what’s up in order to combat potential misinformation from publications running rumors or even outright lies. Now Patty Jenkins is doing the same and clarifying what is going on with her third Wonder Woman movie.

News broke that Wonder Woman 3 was not happening and while many of us were angry, James Gunn quickly commented on the “exclusive” from The Hollywood Reporter, saying some of it was true, some was false, and some they hadn’t figured out yet. It was part of a whole day of trade publications discussing rumors and reports they had heard about the DCU. Deadline had previously posted a story about the success of Black Adam and it directly contradicted what was being said in the piece by The Hollywood Reporter, plus there was an “insider” telling The Wrap that Patty Jenkins walked from Wonder Woman 3 because she didn’t want to let James Gunn and Peter Safran have a “seat” at the table.

What we’re learning now is that none of this is true and we’re learning it straight from the source. Jenkins took to Twitter to share a long message about what actually happened with Wonder Woman 3 and how it correlates with her Rogue Squadron which is still reportedly happening. “Sigh… I’m not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts,” she wrote. “I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so l agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

So Rogue Squadron could still be happening and it was part of the plan to come back after Wonder Woman 3. But that now brings us to what actually happened with Wonder Woman 3.

What actually happened according to Jenkins and Gunn

The response went on with Jenkins clarifying that the movie was not killed and she didn’t walk away for the reasons stated or, frankly, at all. It seems this was just a result of DC being “buried in changes” as Jenkins put it.

This is both upsetting for me as a Wonder Woman fan but also I’m trying to trust the process and this transparency helps to know that we could still be getting future Wonder Woman/Diana Prince stories.

“When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true,” Jenkins wrote. “I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

But one thing about this letter that was, frankly, emotional as someone who did love the 2017 Wonder Woman very much and found things to like in Wonder Woman 1984 was Patty Jenkins’ note that she didn’t want to end her journey with the character on false headlines and negativity.

“I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note,” she wrote. “I have

loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

In the note, she goes on to thank both Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot for this journey and then went on to thank the group of people who made this journey this most important: the Wonder Woman fans. Jenkins comments on the fact that we haven’t been the most visible in media. Trust me, I know. I’m someone who has loved Diana Prince for a very long time and finally having her on screen felt like a gift I never knew I was going to get. And I trust that Gunn, Safran, and Jenkins aren’t going to let her fade away.

“Lastly, but most importantly, THANK YOU to the incredible WW fans, and for all of your love and support,” she wrote. “Wonder Woman fans are often not the most visible in the media and online, but I want you to know that we have always seen and celebrated you and your importance. You were first and foremost in our minds every day we made the last two films. You are the best and most loving people and I look forward to always celebrating you. Thank you ALL for this wonderful journey. Keep up the Wonder Woman spirit. Any day that you face struggles, try asking: What would Wonder Woman do? I hope her beacon of love, truth and justice is always there to lead the way for you, as she has done for me.”

James Gunn confirmed their working relationship

After Jenkins’s tweet went up, Gunn responded by confirming that Jenkins’ relationship with Safran and himself was nothing but “pleasant and professional” which is in contrast to what The Wrap reported about the situation.

I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2022

So while we don’t know what is going on with Wonder Woman’s future in the DCU, I do like that there are creatives behind these properties who are ready and willing to share exactly what is going on (or at least what they can) and not let the rumor mill go on and tarnish something just for the sake of a headline.

