QAnon Supporters Disappointed That JFK Jr. Did NOT Come Back From Grave to Support Trump

Nov 2nd, 2021
 

QAnon supporters flocked to Dallas, Texas today, in anticipation of seeing John F. Kennedy Jr. come back from the dead and join Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential ticket. Naturally this did not occur, as JFK Jr. died 22 years ago in a tragic plane crash. But QAnon supporters won’t let little things like truth and logic stop them from gathering at the site of JFK Sr.’s assassination in anticipation of Jr.’s unveiling.

Maybe if they paid closer attention in history class, they would have known that JFK Jr., like his father, was a staunch Democrat who would have abhorred Trump’s politics. And maybe they would also question the logic of JFK Jr. returning to the public eye at the site of his own father’s violent murder in 1963. But no one’s uncle is posting about that on Facebook, so here we are.

These people also believe that Trump will be reinstated as President tomorrow morning, which will not happen. Many were surprised at the turnout for the conspiracy-driven event. Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab who researches domestic extremism, said “Frankly, I’m kind of shocked at how many people turned out for this … This wasn’t a widespread belief, even among QAnon followers.”

Apparently, this group of QAnon supporters may be an offshoot of the cult, one which is obsessed with numerology. Who knew QAnon followers came in different flavors? Of course, the core recipe is the same: add equal parts ignorance, YouTube, and Facebook, mix in some conspiracy theory, moral panic, and a dollop of anti-Semitism, and poof! QAnon.

Many took to social media to dunk on this wildly absurd turn of events:

This absolute batshittery continues well after Trump has left office. Will people ever abandon Q fully or will it endure like so many terrible conspiracies of the past? Good luck, humanity!

