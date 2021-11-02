QAnon Supporters Disappointed That JFK Jr. Did NOT Come Back From Grave to Support Trump

QAnon supporters flocked to Dallas, Texas today, in anticipation of seeing John F. Kennedy Jr. come back from the dead and join Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential ticket. Naturally this did not occur, as JFK Jr. died 22 years ago in a tragic plane crash. But QAnon supporters won’t let little things like truth and logic stop them from gathering at the site of JFK Sr.’s assassination in anticipation of Jr.’s unveiling.

Maybe if they paid closer attention in history class, they would have known that JFK Jr., like his father, was a staunch Democrat who would have abhorred Trump’s politics. And maybe they would also question the logic of JFK Jr. returning to the public eye at the site of his own father’s violent murder in 1963. But no one’s uncle is posting about that on Facebook, so here we are.

Here at Dealey Plaza, where hundreds of QAnon supporters have gathered expecting JFK Jr to reveal himself where his father was assassinated. (JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999.) pic.twitter.com/jssBXpf4iM — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

These people also believe that Trump will be reinstated as President tomorrow morning, which will not happen. Many were surprised at the turnout for the conspiracy-driven event. Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab who researches domestic extremism, said “Frankly, I’m kind of shocked at how many people turned out for this … This wasn’t a widespread belief, even among QAnon followers.”

Apparently, this group of QAnon supporters may be an offshoot of the cult, one which is obsessed with numerology. Who knew QAnon followers came in different flavors? Of course, the core recipe is the same: add equal parts ignorance, YouTube, and Facebook, mix in some conspiracy theory, moral panic, and a dollop of anti-Semitism, and poof! QAnon.

Many took to social media to dunk on this wildly absurd turn of events:

BREAKING: “QAnon Trump supporters gathered in Texas because they believed JFK Jr. faked his own death and was going to announce he would be Trump’s running mate in 2024.” Who else thinks these people need help? ✋ — Chip Franklin🏛InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) November 2, 2021

Anyone who calls QAnon/Trumper/alt-right/anti-vaxxer people “lost” has it completely backwards. This is the first time in their lives they’ve felt “found.” Stupidity and loneliness can lead people down some baaaaaad roads. https://t.co/jEyPJwvcGo — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 2, 2021

Can I ask a practical question: How do the QAnon people have so much time to do dumb stuff? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 2, 2021

This is where we are as a country. Hundreds of Qanon believers gathered at the site of JFK’s assassination because they believe his son JFK Jr. will return from the dead to run on a 2024 unity ticket with Trump. Deeply disturbing. pic.twitter.com/StGc3d5ndv — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 2, 2021

The prophecy has now failed but QAnon believers are still waiting out the return of JFK Jr. (who died in 1999) to come back to visit them 20-ish minutes later. Anyone’s guess how long they wait. And absolute shame on the parents who brought their children out to this. pic.twitter.com/hc8PAqh72T — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 2, 2021

Please stop saying these Q people can’t possibly get any crazier because they seem to be taking that as a challenge.https://t.co/fYgHDx1N7j — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 2, 2021

Interesting. Qanon made something eerily similar to the trio that ‘visited’ John Nash Jr. in ‘A Beautiful Mind.’ A Prodigal Roommate; a conversant, naughty pal; the Deep State Insider, with murky ‘missions’ & nebulous clues; and the Orphan Child in need of rescue.#Psychosis pic.twitter.com/cAjnj9HFQO — Arthur Malraux (@UnRapporteur1) November 2, 2021

i am imagining all the qanon people being in dallas waiting for jfk jr and xxxtentacion shows up instead pic.twitter.com/tby4WV9wmb — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) November 2, 2021

This absolute batshittery continues well after Trump has left office. Will people ever abandon Q fully or will it endure like so many terrible conspiracies of the past? Good luck, humanity!

(via Dallas Morning News, image: Rick Loomis/Getty Images)

