I don’t care that the Barbie trend happened earlier in the year. We’re not about to leave it behind now that Patrick Ta and Mattel are bringing us Barbie-inspired colors in their latest makeup collaboration.

These pink shades are Barbie pink. As loud as it looks on the palette, both the blush duo and the lip plumper can be great makeup staples in your kit. So far, only the Patrick Ta x Barbie™ Blush Duo and Lip Plumper Set has been released. This duo can be bought at Sephora and Patrick Ta’s website for just $69. This set is currently out of stock, but you can always wait for a fresh batch by joining the waitlist.

The blush, named “She’s a Barbie Doll,” comes in a bright, hot pink color. When applied to the cheeks, the blush comes off looking like a naturally rosy blush. It’s definitely a color you can use if you’re doing Rococo-style makeup, since it’s bright pink. Nevertheless, it can still be used on a daily basis if you’re light-handed. With the right technique, this blush can look like a midday flush on your cheeks. The best way to describe it is: so mindful, so demure.

Hot pink, but elegant

The lip plumper, “Malibu Dreamhouse,” isn’t overshadowed by the gorgeous blush either. It’s exactly the shade of pink you’d think a Barbie doll would wear if she could choose her own lipgloss. As someone who isn’t a big fan of matte pink lip products, this plumper made hot pink look elegant. The lip plumper tints over your natural lips with a shade of pink, which enhances your lip’s color. Your lips look livelier with a pink glow, which is all you could ever ask for when you use a lip plumper.

The only downside I have for this collab is that it didn’t come with an eyeshadow palette. They had better follow this collection up with a glittery and pink eyeshadow kit.

