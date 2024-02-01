Skip to main content

Patrick Stewart Sings With Creed in New Superbowl Commercial for Paramount+

By Feb 1st, 2024, 2:15 pm
Patrick Stewart wears an old timey football uniform and prepares to toss 'Hey Arnold!' up the Paramount mountain in an ad for Paramount Plus.

We’re two weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII, where the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. And with the big game comes the tradition of Super Bowl commercials: big-budget offerings with celebrities shilling the hottest products (how are those big-budget crypto ads holding up?).

In the past few years, companies have released their Super Bowl commercials in the weeks leading up to the game. Paramount Plus joined the fray with a new commercial featuring a random assortment of the streamer’s stars. Like last year, the ad sees a disparate group attempting to climb over Paramount Mountain. But instead of Sylvester Stallone making fun of his Cliffhanger days, we’ve got Sir Patrick Stewart leading the pack of intrepid celebrities.

Stewart is joined by Drew Barrymore, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Survivor host Jeff Probst, Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog, Dora the Explorer, Master Chief from Halo, Lt. Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) from Reno 911!, Peppa Pig, and Arnold from Hey Arnold!

When the gang can’t throw a grappling hook to the top of the mountain, Stewart, clad in an old-timey football uniform, takes Arnold and kisses his football-shaped head before throwing him up the mountain. As he does, the band Creed shows up to sing “Higher”.

There’s a lot to enjoy in this goofy commercial. Stewart’s commitment, “Barrymore, shut your face!”, and Dangle’s Creed tramp stamp. It seems like everyone is having fun, even Arnold, who faceplants into the mountain. You’re next, Peppa.

(featured image: Paramount Plus)

