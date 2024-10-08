‘Passenger’ is the new twisty BritBox mystery you won’t want to miss

This October, BritBox is set to debut ITV’s mystery thriller Passenger, a six-part miniseries starring Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Lovecraft Country) as an out-of-her-depth former Metropolitan Police Detective in the small Northern English town of Chadder Vale.

What is Passenger about?

Passenger is the perfect thrilling British crime mystery for these colder fall nights. Riya (Mosaku) is on the hunt for one big, challenging case—a crime that will make her feel alive again. It falls in her lap when, one night, local girl Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson) inexplicably vanishes, only to suddenly reappear safe and sound the next day. While the town swiftly moves on from Katie’s oddly brief disappearance, Riya can’t let it go. As more strange, shocking, and unexplainable crimes unfold in the sleepy town, the short-sighted townsfolk question outside forces and Riya’s involvement.

Can she figure out what’s going on before something even worse happens? And why are the locals so afraid to let her investigate?

When will Passenger be released on BritBox?

Passenger will debut with a special advanced screening of the pilot and a panel with the cast and creator at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 17. The first two episodes will be released on BritBox in the U.S. later that same day. Two episodes will air weekly on Thursdays until the two-part finale on October 31. All episodes are now available to stream on ITVX in the U.K.

You can watch the trailer below:

Joining Mosaku and Robinson and rounding out the cast list are Barrie Sloane (Revenge) as Eddie Wells, David Threlfall (Shameless) as Jim Bracknell, Arian Nik (Count Abdulla) as Nish Chowdry, and Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife) as Ali Day. The series was created by actor and debut screenwriter Andrew Buchan, best known for his roles on Broadchurch, Better, and The Honourable Woman.

